Absa Top 10 Olive Oil Awards announces 2023 winners

The winners of the 2023 Absa Top Olive Oil Awards have been announced. The awards, which took place on Thursday, 9 November at the Olijvenkraal in Paarl, also marked 10 years of the partnership between the SA Olive Industry Association and Absa.

The partnership demonstrates te ongoing collaboration, partnership and commitment to the sustainable development and support of the South African Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO) industry.

Yolisa Mlungwana, regional segment head for Absa says: "The partnership between SA Olive and Absa began in 2013 when the Absa Top 10 Olive Oil Awards were first introduced. Since then, this award has grown into a prestigious annual event at which South African EVOO producers deserve recognition for their pursuit of excellence in producing top-quality Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO). The event also validates Absa’s commitment to supporting South African agriculture and promoting the development of South African EVOO and the olive industry."

The winners are:

• De Rustica – De Rustica Estate Collection Arbequino

• Kleinbergskloof – Kleinbergkloof Family Reserve EVOO

• Prince Albert Olives – Prince Albert Olives

• Lions Creek – Lions Creek Picual Extra Virgin Olive Oil

• Babylonstoren – Babylonstoren Coratina EVOO 2023

• Mardouw – XXV Medium

• Morgenster – Don Carlo Extra Virgin Olive Oil

• Rockhaven – Rockhaven Farm EVOO

• Terre Paisible – Terre Paisible Extra Virgin Olive Oil Aromatique

• Het Vlock Casteel – Het Vlok Casteel Coratina

CEO of SA Olive, Wendy Petersen says: "SA Olive is committed to being recognized for the quality of premium extra virgin olive oil produced by our South African members both locally and internationally. A requirement of being a member of the SA Olive Association is the adherence to a “Commitment to Compliance” which demonstrates the best code of practice and the excellence of the products. This CTC seal is included on all accredited members and, in turn, gives our consumers the assurance of the highest quality product and its inherent health benefits.

"Inclusivity and growth within the South African olive industry are also central to our mission. This means supporting emerging farmers, with a particular focus on mentorship and succession and ensuring a place where new entrants find support and guidance.

"We also actively invest in research and development through a specialist technical forum that provides guidance and advice amongst role players and to newcomers. In addition, our focus extends to creating employment opportunities, nurturing business development, expanding market share, promoting competitiveness, and fostering local technical skills. Succession planning and investment in training and development are at the core of our efforts.

''Congratulations to all 2023 Absa Top 10 Olive Oil Award winners, and for your contribution to the industry. We look forward to the future as we embark on the journey to sustainable development”.