The One Club for Creativity's Creative Week 2023 kicks off with The Young Ones Student Awards

This week is The One Club for Creativity's Creative Week 2023 and the first awards to celebrated are the Young Ones Student Awards.

Client: PETACategory: Brief: PETA / Out of Home

With a strong showing in the Young Ones TDC competition, ArtCenter College of Design hangs onto School of the Year honours for the second year in a row.

Brigham Young University’s dominance in Young Ones ADC was enough to elevate them to second place, swapping positions with perennial superstars School of Visual Arts, that have never finished below third for as long as we can remember.

The best work of the next generation of creatives

The winning entries from students represented more than 70 schools in nearly two dozen countries and regions, making the Young Ones a global representation of the very best work that the next generation of creatives is capable of.

TDC 69th Annual Competition

Following The Young Ones Student Awards was the Type Directors Club that revealed the Best of Discipline winners of the TDC 69th Annual Competition.

TDC Executive Director and 40-year veteran of the organisation Carol Wahler teamed up with TDC advisory board member Christopher Sergio to present this year’s Best of Lettering, Best of Type Design, and Best of Typography winners, as selected by the various TDC69 juries.

In addition, they revealed three student submissions that received special recognition.

All TDC winners — including the Young Ones TDC winners awarded last night — will be part of the TDC Traveling Exhibition touring the globe in the coming months.

More importantly, they’ll all achieve a slice of immortality as they appear in the 44th edition of the TDC Annual, The World’s Best Typography, which will soon be found on the bookshelves and coffee tables of type enthusiasts worldwide.

