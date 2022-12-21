3 priorities for retail success in 2023

The retail industry is one of the few sectors of the economy that emerged from the pandemic relatively unscathed.

Image supplied.

Despite depressed consumer confidence levels, rising inflation and the increasing cost of living that could have had a severely negative effect on the sector, the latest BER Retail Survey found that retail confidence in South Africa actually improved in Q3.

The recently concluded Black Friday promotion period is another ray of optimism for the sector. According to NielsenIQ, Black Friday sales are expected to again surpass Christmas sales in South Africa this year. The consumer research company found that the 2021 Black Friday week surpassed the biggest festive season sales week, with sales of fast-moving consumer goods baskets 23% higher than the average of all other month-end weeks in 2021.

Smart adoption of tech driving retail innovation

While bargain-hunting by cash-strapped consumers certainly contributed to the retail success of Black Friday and other promotional periods, there are larger forces at play.

The retail sector's resilience in the face of severe disruption can also be ascribed to its accelerated adoption of digital technologies that has unlocked new innovations. For example, the Shoprite Group's omni-channel retail offerings saw a rapid release of its on-demand delivery service Sixty60 across South Africa.

Despite only launching in 2020, Sixty60 claimed a 75% market share in the final quarter of 2021. Its appeal to the always-on Gen Z consumers entering the customer pool has helped establish Sixty60 as the dominant force in on-demand grocery services, beating out more established competitors.

The fulfilment of online grocery purchases could see retailers introduce their own delivery services, as Sixty60 has done. But other retailers have pursued partnerships to avoid having to invest in new processes and infrastructure.

Retailers can provide an excellent customer experience by establishing smart partnerships with expert fulfilment partners.Africa's largest e-commerce retailer Jumia recently announced a ground-breaking partnership with instant delivery service Zipline to employ the use of drones to enable quick on-demand deliveries.

German drone delivery service Wingcopter also recently announced plans to deploy 12,000 drones across 49 countries in Africa to aid delivery.

The blending of physical and online retail is also giving rise to new customer experiences. South African retailer Woolworths recently piloted a new service where customers can virtually try on clothes or makeup to see how they'd look before they make a purchase.

As adoption of online commerce accelerates over the coming years, customers can expect to see more innovation in how retailers leverage technology to deliver great customer experiences.

Beating retail adversity

It's not all good news for retailers though. Most retailers face severe disruptions to their supply chains. A recent survey among US business leaders found that ongoing supply chain issues are causing widespread challenges, including a decrease in revenue (58%), inability to pay employees (50%), and the need for new financing measures such as business loans (54%).

Supply chain gridlocks stemming from lockdown pressures in China means retailers can't always ensure products are on the shelf. This is giving rise to retailers increasing their stock thresholds just in case supply chain issues cause product shortages. Many retailers are also pushing into new product and service categories.

For example, Shoprite's money market account, designed for cost-sensitive consumers and launched in 2020, has already claimed two million customers. The appeal of the service is two-fold: there are almost no account fees aside from a R5 withdrawal fee, and customers can do their banking while in-store grocery shopping.

3 priorities for retail success in 2023

Retailers can continue their golden run in the year ahead by focusing on a small handful of key priorities.