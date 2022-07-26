Industries

Aerobotics unveils new yield management platform for growers

26 Jul 2022
Aerobotics has launched a new yield management tool for measuring and tracking yields. Their mobile app allows growers to capture yield information on the ground, helping to inform recommendations and important management decisions to achieve target yields.
Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

The latest yield product uses tree, vine, or bush performance metrics to set up representative sampling locations on the new yield management platform. In the field, growers and their teams are guided to each geo-referenced tree, vine, or bush using the app where yield counts and sizes are recorded digitally, before being extrapolated into variety and block-level reports on the platform.

With the latest fruit measurement and tracking tool, teams on the ground spend up to 75% less time collecting 10x more yield data by being efficiently guided to the most representative locations and leveraging the computer vision-enabled mobile application. Customers are already uploading thousands of images a week and usage has increased 15x over the last two months.

James Paterson, CEO and co-founder at Aerobotics, says: "One of our founding principles at Aerobotics is ‘farmers first’ and we're very excited by the interest customers are showing in our approach to managing yield. As more and more growers look to agricultural technology to solve labour and input efficiency challenges, we’re helping our customers do more with less by understanding the impact of their limiting factors.

"By enabling control of production drivers like irrigation distribution uniformity and nutritional programs, we’re helping growers make data-driven decisions and achieve their target yields."

