Invitation to submit applications to participate in the NNG Enterprise & Supplier Development Programme

NNG has established an Enterprise & Supplier Development (“E&SD”) Programme which aims to grow and develop small to medium businesses in the ICT (or broadcasting) sector, as part of developing the next generation of pioneering businesses in the ICT sector.
NNG is seeking businesses that meet all the requirements specified below, to take part in our E&SD:
Applicants may be required to present a detailed business plan and engage in a Q&A session. NNG reserves the right to appoint as per our strategic objectives.
Should you be interested in taking part in our E&SD Programme, please complete the application form on the link below. By agreeing to the terms of this form, you authorise NNG to verify the information provided for purposes of the E&SD.
NNG undertakes to treat all information with confidentiality and only for the purpose of this programme.
The application form can be accessed by clicking here:
https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/b8a24aeefb2346b2ac13b627b402bad1