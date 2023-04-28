Industries

Invitation to submit applications to participate in the NNG Enterprise & Supplier Development Programme

28 Apr 2023
Issued by: Newzroom Afrika
Known as the founders of the disruptive, audience-centric and highly successful Newzroom Afrika news and information service, the Ngwato Nkosi Group (NNG) is Africa's news and entertainment platform of the future.

NNG has established an Enterprise & Supplier Development (“E&SD”) Programme which aims to grow and develop small to medium businesses in the ICT (or broadcasting) sector, as part of developing the next generation of pioneering businesses in the ICT sector.

NNG is seeking businesses that meet all the requirements specified below, to take part in our E&SD:

  1. Operates within the ICT sector.
  2. Who have been in business for at least two years.
  3. Exempted Micro Enterprise with turnover of less than R10 million or Qualifying Small Enterprise with turnover of R50 million or less (submit affidavit or certificate) who are 51% or more black-owned.
  4. Whose members/shareholders are black South African citizens. Shareholders/members from designated group is an added advantage.

Applicants may be required to present a detailed business plan and engage in a Q&A session. NNG reserves the right to appoint as per our strategic objectives.

Should you be interested in taking part in our E&SD Programme, please complete the application form on the link below. By agreeing to the terms of this form, you authorise NNG to verify the information provided for purposes of the E&SD.

NNG undertakes to treat all information with confidentiality and only for the purpose of this programme.

The application form can be accessed by clicking here:
https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/b8a24aeefb2346b2ac13b627b402bad1

Newzroom Afrika
Newzroom Afrika is a premier South African 24-hour TV news channel broadcasting in Southern Africa, East and West Africa

