LG factory in Durban looted and set alight

LG Electronics has said in a statement that its South African factory in Durban has been looted and burned down as part of protest action.

According to the Korean embassy in South Africa, roughly 90 rioters broke into the factory in Cornubia, north of Durban, at 1am on 12 July to steal appliances made at the factory, followed by 120 more people at 2am.Many people can be seen leaving the factory with boxed televisions and home appliances in videos and photos shared online, areport said.The size of the damage cannot be estimated for now and no casualties were reported. The Korean embassy also issued a warning to South Korean residents.LG Electronics relocated its plant from Johannesburg to Durban and unveiled its new home for manufacturing and distribution on 24 January 2020, according to my