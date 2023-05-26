Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa Month#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

OnPoint PRESG Africa ConferenceOFM RadioPrimedia BroadcastingRand ShowTrialogueEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Circular Economy & Waste Management Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


VPASA announces vaping industry waste partnership with eWASA

26 May 2023
Issued by: Enamen
A vaping industry milestone towards achieving a greener and more sustainable future.
VPASA announces vaping industry waste partnership with eWASA

The Vapour Products Association of South Africa (VPASA) is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with the Extended Producer Responsibility Waste Association of South Africa (eWASA). The aim of the partnership is to collect, recycle and dispose of waste from vaping products in an environmentally friendly and responsible manner.

The widespread adoption and popularity of vaping as a harm-reduced alternative to smoking is a major achievement for public health. One less cigarette smoked deserves to be celebrated. At the same, the industry recognises its responsibility to act proactively to minimise its impact on the environment. VPASA has enthusiastically supported the government’s Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) environmental policy and is proactively taking meaningful steps to support members to be environmentally responsible.

“Our commitment is to promote responsible vaping by encouraging individuals and companies including manufacturers to recycle their vaping waste. Through this partnership the association also wants to stress the importance of proper disposal of vaping products” says Asanda Gcoyi, CEO of VPASA.

“This vaping industry waste partnership is a practical and proactive approach to managing the waste generated by vaping products. It is commendable that the vaping industry is tackling this issue and promoting sustainable practices,” says Dumisani Siziba, operations executive, eWASA.

For more information on the partnership, interested parties can contact Khathutshelo Ndou by email at az.gro.asapv@uhtahk.

NextOptions

Related

New white paper confirms vaping works
Irvine PartnersNew white paper confirms vaping works22 Sep 2021
What does the proposed tobacco bill mean for vaping in SA?
Irvine PartnersWhat does the proposed tobacco bill mean for vaping in SA?22 Jan 2021

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz