Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthBiz Trends 2021Covid-19Facebook Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

LGBrand South AfricaNext GenerationBusiness and Arts South AfricaGirls and Boys TownBullion PR & CommunicationDistellBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Climate Change News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa

Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Climate change is harming children's mental health - and this is just the start

30 Sep 2021
By: Francis Vergunst and Helen Louise Berry
With record-breaking heat waves, wildfires and floods, 2021 may be the year we finally wake up to climate change. According to the most recent assessment of the International Panel on Climate Change, the effects are now "widespread, rapid and intensifying". Many impacts are irreversible and changes to oceans, ice sheets and sea levels will persist for thousands of years.
Despite warnings about the impact of climate change on health, surprisingly little has been written about the mental health consequences of climate change for children. | Source: Unsplash/Callum Shaw
Despite warnings about the impact of climate change on health, surprisingly little has been written about the mental health consequences of climate change for children. | Source: Unsplash/Callum Shaw

In August, the United Nations Children’s Fund reported that half the world’s 2.2 billion children are at “extremely high risk” from the impacts of climate change. More than 230 healthcare journals have since published a joint editorial calling for urgent action to address the “catastrophic harm to health” from climate change.

Despite these warnings, surprisingly little has been written about the mental health consequences of climate change for children.

In a new research paper, we show that climate change is already affecting the healthy psychological development of children worldwide. These impacts begin before birth and stretch across development and will accelerate as climate change advances.

Playing havoc with development


Although awareness about climate change and mental health is increasing, most attention has focused on the issue of worry about climate change - sometimes called “eco-anxiety” - and the effects of single acute stressors such as extreme weather events. While these problems are important, mental health (both good and bad) is not the consequence of single events but rather the result of complex causal chains that begin before birth and unfold across development.

We need a broader conceptual framework to understand the relationship between climate change and mental health. A developmental life-course perspective is particularly well-suited to this end. Developmental perspectives are widely used in psychology, psychiatry and related developmental sciences to understand the origins, course and outcomes of mental health across the lifespan.

A long-term developmental perspective recognizes the importance of early detection and prevention of climate change risks to children’s mental health. | Source: F. Vergunst, author provided
A long-term developmental perspective recognizes the importance of early detection and prevention of climate change risks to children’s mental health. | Source: F. Vergunst, author provided

The approach is based on the observation that most mental disorders begin early in life, that disorders are the consequence of genetic, psychosocial and environmental factors - including the interplay between them - and that the timing, severity and duration of early-life stressors can have life-long effects on psychological health and well-being.

Developmental approaches are well-suited to studying the effects of complex, interactive and ongoing stressors like those that arise in the context of climate change. This can be illustrated with several concrete examples.

How climate change contributed to Madagascar's food crisis
How climate change contributed to Madagascar's food crisis

By Chris Funk 14 Sep 2021


Children’s vulnerability to climate change


Childhood is a period of extremely high developmental vulnerability. Even before birth, acute environmental stressors - such as hurricanes, wildfires, floods and heatwaves - can traumatise the mother physically and mentally. These experiences can harm the developing fetus and increase disease vulnerability for the unborn child throughout life.

Heat waves can disrupt sleep quality, learning, cognitive test performance and high school graduation rates. | Source: The Canadian Press/Frank Gunn
Heat waves can disrupt sleep quality, learning, cognitive test performance and high school graduation rates. | Source: The Canadian Press/Frank Gunn

Sub-acute stressors like summer heatwaves are linked to increased risk of obstetric complications and preterm birth, which are well-established risk factors for several major psychiatric disorders.

From birth to age five, children are highly vulnerable to infectious disease, environmental toxins, heat exposure and dehydration. Physical health problems can delay reaching developmental milestones in areas such as cognition and language and these interact with and increase mental health vulnerability.

In the middle childhood period (six to 12 years), children remain vulnerable to acute and chronic environmental stressors and become more able to understand climate change and its anticipated impacts. This heightens their capacity to experience stress and anxiety about the consequences of living on a warming planet.

More companies pledge net-zero emissions to fight climate change, but what does that really mean?
More companies pledge net-zero emissions to fight climate change, but what does that really mean?

By Amrou Awaysheh 1 day ago


Adolescence on a warming planet


Major physiological, hormonal and social changes characterise adolescence and many teenagers feel overwhelmed by the challenges presented during this time. The peak age of onset for any psychiatric disorder is 14.5 years and around half of all disorders are established before age 18.

Climate change is turning up the heat on this pressure-cooker life stage by increasing the frequency, intensity and duration of weather-related stressors such as drought, heatwaves, cyclones and floods. Exposure to such events is linked to increased risk of PTSD, anxiety and depression, which compromise long-term mental health resilience.

Climate change can add to the stress associated with the physiological, hormonal and social changes of adolescence. | Source: Unsplash/Li-An Lim
Climate change can add to the stress associated with the physiological, hormonal and social changes of adolescence. | Source: Unsplash/Li-An Lim

Heatwaves alone can disrupt sleep, learning, cognitive test performance and high school graduation rates. These factors can impede the healthy transition to adulthood and damage long-term social and economic prospects.

In other words, climate change is creating new risks for children and adolescents because it can trigger a cascade of abnormal developmental changes that interact in complex ways to undermine healthy psychological maturation across the life course.

Protecting children


The best way to protect children from the effects of climate change is to aggressively mitigate global heating and supercharge adaptation to the harm it has already done. This may seem obvious but the persistent failure of national governments to collectively tackle climate change has crushed optimism and nibbled away at hope.

Environmental stressors such as hurricanes, wildfires, floods and heatwaves can cause trauma. | Source: AP photo/Steve Helber
Environmental stressors such as hurricanes, wildfires, floods and heatwaves can cause trauma. | Source: AP photo/Steve Helber

Many young people feel helpless and betrayed and are angry with adults for failing to prevent the climate crisis. They can and should be empowered to participate in adaptation and response planning. Effective climate change education is central to this end. It can help children cope and lay the foundation for a new generation of engaged citizens and effective leadership.

Around 85 percent of the world’s children live in developing countries that are most vulnerable to climate change despite being least responsible for causing it. Swift and effective action to reduce this burden is therefore a matter of major international and inter-generational justice.

Changing the way we consume could lead to a positive environmental impact, research shows
Changing the way we consume could lead to a positive environmental impact, research shows

21 Sep 2021


No time to lose


Healthy psychological development underpins societies’ future social, economic and human capital but it is being undermined by unchecked climate change. The damage begins before birth and cascades across development with each unresolved challenge setting traps for the next.

Rapid and effective action to reduce these risks is a pressing practical and moral imperative and a critical investment in the health and well-being of current and future generations of children around the world. There is no time to lose.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

The Conversation


SOURCE

The Conversation Africa
The Conversation Africa is an independent source of news and views from the academic and research community. Its aim is to promote better understanding of current affairs and complex issues, and allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversation.
Go to: https://theconversation.com/africa

About the author

Francis Vergunst, Postdoctoral Fellow in developmental public health, Université de Montréal and Helen Louise Berry, Hon Professor of Climate Change and Mental Health, University of Sydney


Read more: climate change, environment, mental health, United Nations Children’s Fund

News


Show more
Let's do Biz