Finish renews partnership with WWF, donates R2.5m to support water conservation

8 Apr 2021
Dishwasher detergent brand Finish is donating R2.5m between 2020 and 2021 to the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) to support water conservation efforts in South Africa. The main objective is to help protect South Africa's key water source areas to promote access to safe, clean water for all. The partnership with WWF is an extension of Finish's global aim to save 568 billion litres of water annually.
Image supplied

Speaking on the partnership, Yawer Rasool, marketing director at Reckitt, Hygiene Africa, said “We are pleased to be joining forces for the second year running with WWF. Advocating and driving people to save water is at the heart of who we are as Finish. South Africa is a water scarce country, ranked the 39th driest country in the world, and this conservation work adds to the necessary efforts that guard our fragile water supply. We are supporting the core activities that protect the ecosystems of our water catchment areas in South Africa. Very important in this partnership is also the targeted economic upliftment of the communities in these areas to ensure that people are empowered and motivated to continue in the role of custodians of our water systems.”

Levi's drives awareness around importance of clean drinking water

Levi Strauss & Co is drawing attention to the environmental challenge of water pollution and how the company is actively trying to be part of the solution...

29 Mar 2021


The partnership started in 2020, where Finish donated R1m to the same Strategic Water Source Areas Programme and this year, the commitment has increased to R1.5m. The work restores and maintains these areas to enable them to continue playing their part in receiving, storing and disbursing water to the rest of the country. Some activities this partnership facilitates include:
  • Clearing water-intensive invasive species overwhelming water catchment areas,
  • Protecting natural springs that are the sole water source for communities in rural areas, giving them improved access to potable water,
  • Building governance and improving long-term water yield of the water source areas, and
  • Creating jobs and economic opportunities for local livelihoods through landscape management interventions.

Image supplied

WWF believes that partnerships and collaborations play a key role in efforts to influence the course of conservation. Speaking on water conservation in South Africa, Samir Randera-Rees, programme manager: Water Source Areas at WWF South Africa, said, “We want to make sure that water is looked after in important water source areas, that is, the 10% of the land area in SA that provides 50% of our water. This partnership with Finish allows us to give these areas the priority under law and we are rejuvenating their natural environments, at the same time creating opportunities for people that live in them to benefit and live as responsible water stewards.”

Woolworths CEO signs global pledge calling for greater water stewardship

Roy Bagattini, CEO of Woolworths Holdings, joined CEOs from 15 other corporations in signing the UN Global Compact World Water Day pledge on 22 March...

25 Mar 2021


Finish has designed a special bundle called the Finish Water Saving Pack, consisting of Finish Powerball tablets and Finish Rinse Aid. For every pack sold, R25 is being donated towards the WWF.

Finish and WWF have compiled an archive of information relevant to South Africa at www.finishsaveswater.co.za with resources on water conservation, how to calculate one’s water footprint and practical water conservation tips to inspire people to action.
