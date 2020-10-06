Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Tractor wins Plettenberg Bay beach media rights

6 Oct 2020
Issued by: Tractor Outdoor
"One of Tractor's 2020 goals was to consciously make sustainable decisions for the benefit of those with less opportunity in society; and beach media is a fantastic initiative providing employment, services to tourists and holiday makers, municipal revenues and great brand exposure to our clients. Beach media is an exciting and different approach that Tractor offers in addition to our usual OOH platforms," explains Michael Brits, development manager at Tractor Outdoor.

Originally spearheaded by Andrew Stevens in 2012, Tractor has been part of beach media development projects nationally and its presence in the beach environment has grown from strength to strength.

Stevens’s passion for these special projects is truly amazing and in his words: “A project like this, with a long-term commitment to the municipality, fitting into the company’s community pillar and which offers direct socio-economic outcomes through using advertising infrastructure to provide jobs, is a very satisfying use of OOH. It again demonstrates that OOH’s contribution to society significantly outstrips other media types.”

“We are excited to add the exclusive rights to Plett’s Central and Robberg beaches to our beach media portfolio for the 2020-2021 summer. The national portfolio now includes Cape Town, the Garden Route and the KZN South Coast.


“If last week’s long weekend is anything to go by, we’re in for a bumper summer of local tourism,” adds Lizelle McConnell.

For more information about beach media advertising contact your Tractor sales executive or Tractor Outdoor on 086 999 0226 or email moc.roodtuorotcart@ofni

Tractor OutdoorTractor Outdoor was founded in 2001 by international industry veterans and is managed by a team who has a comprehensive grounding in the outdoor media industry.
