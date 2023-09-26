API Summit 2023 explores a new horizon for African real estate

The African continent's most influential property gathering, the 14th annual Africa Property Investment (API) Summit, including the API Hospitality and API Proptech forums, will be held live from Johannesburg at the Marriot Hotel, Melrose Arch, on Tuesday, 10, and Wednesday, 11 October 2023.

The #API2023 Summit is regarded as the foremost arena for property dealmaking and insight in Africa’s diverse real estate markets. The in-person-only event is a platform to reconnect and network with investors, developers and property leaders from more than 25 African and international countries.

Thomas Reilly, MD of Lango Real Estate

Standard Bank is the lead sponsor of the API Summit, which will host more than 550 delegates representing over 150 companies over the two days.

Niyi Adeleye, head real estate, finance, Africa regions at Standard Bank, comments: “The API is perhaps the most active platform that facilitates the gathering of real estate participants in the continent. Accordingly, it creates an opportunity for us as Standard Bank, given our African focus, to actively engage with clients, prospects, and other industry participants of this specialised sector. Thus, it continues to be important to Standard Bank to highlight its commitment and belief in the markets and sector activities to ensure we remain relevant as well as to contribute to and drive growth in real estate activities in the African Continent.”

This year’s API Summit is themed “A New Horizon” and offers tools for leaders invested in African real estate to navigate and thrive in a changed market. The industry has evolved, new sector and regional leaders have emerged, and dedicated long-term strategies have led to tangible returns and growth. These successful participants have demonstrated their ability to navigate challenges posed by macroeconomics, inflation, interest rates and currency fluctuations.

The emergence of new sources of capital in support of evolving demand - based on affordability, occupier requirements, new investments and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations - is enabling the African real estate sector to shape its growth plans despite ongoing geopolitical issues. By maintaining focus, developers and investors can expect stable returns and reach their goals in this new era.

The API Summit will unpack these successes as well as opportunities, trends and insights from 100 speakers presenting keynote addresses, interactive panel discussions, and case studies.

It will also celebrate the continent’s property successes at the prestigious 7th Africa Property Investment Awards, which acknowledge outstanding contributions to the African real estate industry in four categories: development, service, technology innovation and lifetime achievement.

The awards will be presented at the exciting API Summit Awards and IFC Edge Champions Dinner, one of the many exclusive and impactful networking experiences – both formal and informal. These also include the highly anticipated API Summit Cocktail Party and the Africa Proptech Forum Summit, various client events, among many others.

Craig Hean, managing director, advisory and transaction services, of CBRE Excellerate, an API Summit sponsor, says, “Sponsoring the African Property Investment Summit is a strategic imperative for CBRE Excellerate as we pursue an ambitious vision for growth within the African real estate market. Africa's evolving development landscape, marked by geopolitical tensions and emerging capital sources, presents unique opportunities. Our commitment to innovation aligns seamlessly with the summit's theme of 'A New Horizon', emphasising adaptability in the face of change.

"We recognise the significance of ESG considerations, affordability, and evolving occupier requirements as crucial drivers of real estate trends across the continent. By participating in this summit, we gain valuable insights into the shifting market dynamics and forge partnerships to drive sustainable returns. Our expanded footprint within Africa is not just about geographic reach but about shaping the continent's real estate agenda positively.

"Being a sponsor reaffirms our dedication to being at the forefront of industry developments and equips us with the tools and knowledge to navigate and thrive in this transformative era. It's a strategic alignment that underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our clients and contributing to Africa's real estate growth story.”

Representatives from Africa’s leading banks, pioneering listed funds, institutional investors, developers, operators, and other key stakeholders will converge, shaping the agenda for the continent’s real estate landscape.

Among these prominent role players is API Summit sponsors ABC Solar and Lango Real Estate.

David-Lee, projects executive at ABC Solar, remarks, “As participants in the API Summit, we acknowledge the dynamic transformation of Africa's real estate sector, characterised by remarkable growth, resilience, and adaptability. This emerging era ushers in a wealth of prospects for both developers and investors, enabling them to sculpt the industry's landscape, challenges, and capitalise on the ever-evolving demand dynamics. As ABC Solar, the strategic partner of Huawei FusionSolar, our unwavering commitment revolves around nurturing long-lasting connections and enhancing our customers' journeys through an array of premium offerings, personalised guidance, and unmatched post-sales support. Our strategically located distribution hubs empower us to seamlessly provide a range of unparalleled products, encompassing batteries, inverters, and solar panels, all meticulously tailored to meet the multiple requirements of residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. The API Summit gives us with a unique opportunity to unite with like-minded individuals and enterprises within the African real estate industry.”

Thomas Reilly, managing director of Lango Real Estate, comments: "Lango has emerged as a leading player in the African commercial real estate market, with assets currently in four countries, worth more than $600 million, and growing. Given this position, it is important that Lango connects and aligns itself with all stakeholders in the market, including fellow investors, developers, financiers and other service providers, with the aim centred around the sharing of ideas and experience and leveraging the learnings of all involved to further the development of the market. Connecting with peers in this regard, through forums such as API, is therefore a necessary part of ensuring synergistic growth in the African real estate market. Furthermore, Lango has embarked on a roadmap to IPO on the London Stock Exchange in 2025 and raising the company’s profile in this regard has become more important. From a strategic perspective, Lango’s support of support of API therefore aligns with its strategy to enhance industry connectivity and raise the profile of not only Lango, but also the industry, in the local and international markets."

An unparalleled opportunity, the API Summit will take place on 10-11 October 2023 at The Marriot Hotel, Melrose Arch, Jo'burg, South Africa. For more information and to book to attend the API Summit visit https://www.apisummit.co.za.



