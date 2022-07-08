Why investing in real estate is one of the best ways to build wealth

“It’s also relatively easy to get started and you don’t have to do it all at once; you can slowly build up a substantial portfolio or establish a healthy passive income.”
Maritz shares the main advantages of real estate investment:
Cash flow: Unlike many other investments, real estate has the ability to generate cash flow, either in the form of profit once you’ve paid off your mortgage or as rental income, whether from an income-producing flatlet on your primary residence or from separate properties. Cash flow from real estate is also far more stable and predictable than most other businesses.
Ability to appreciate: Generally, the value of properties appreciates with time which means that the longer you’ve owned a property, the more it will be worth, making it the ideal nest egg.
Tax concessions: As a real estate operator, you’re able to deduct items such as interest and maintenance over time as business write-offs.
It gives you leverage: By consistently servicing the mortgage, you have the opportunity to tap the equity that you have built up and if you own multiple properties or buildings with several units under one roof, you have the option to cash out at any time.
Loan pay-down: When you buy a property with a mortgage in order to rent it out, your tenant is paying at least part of the monthly bond repayment, which means your property is essentially a savings account which grows automatically without you investing very much more – if anything at all.
Hedge against inflation: When inflation increases, so does your rental income and often your property value as well. In other words, when the cost of living goes up, so does your cash flow.
As long as you do your homework and buy the right property in a sought-after or up-and-coming area, you can’t go wrong with good, old-fashioned home ownership.
You can also slowly add value through smart upgrades over the years, doing so as and when you have spare cash so the outlay is never a burden.
This way, the rental income can supplement the bond repayment and enable you to live in a home that will yield higher returns when the time comes to sell without too much sacrifice in the meantime.
Much like stocks, REITs allow you to purchase shares in a company that operates or finances income-producing real estate and pays you in dividends. You can even spread your investments out across several companies with REIT ETFs.
“Although it’s certainly easier to invest more and to access better-quality investments when you have a bigger budget to spend, real estate offers everyone the opportunity to get started relatively easily and to build up substantial passive income slowly and progressively,” concludes Maritz.