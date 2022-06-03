Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2022Africa MonthWomen's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comThe Publicity WorkshopEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Proptech News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Property jobs

  • Relationship Manager Cape Town
  • Customer Support Executive Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Proptech gaining momentum as investment space to watch

    3 Jun 2022
    In Africa, the value of the startup space is set to exceed $7bn and while 60% of that is attributed to fintech, proptech is gaining momentum as an investment space to watch. Global investment in proptech topped $32bn in 2021, up 28% from a dire, Covid-hit 2020 and 3.23% up from 2019, according to the Center for Real Estate Technology & Innovation's 2021 Real Estate Tech Venture Funding Report.
    Gil Sperling and Daniel Levy, co-CEOs and cofounders of Flow
    Gil Sperling and Daniel Levy, co-CEOs and cofounders of Flow

    “Proptech is democratising an industry that covers one of humanity’s essential needs – everyone needs a roof over their heads,” says Flow cofounder and co-CEO Gil Sperling. “The real estate industry was being left behind in the world of online transactions because of their complex and expensive nature - it’s a massively fragmented space.”

    Brands working hard to meet consumers online


    “The online audience in South Africa has grown immensely over the last two years - out of necessity - so brands have been working hard to meet consumers online and make them more comfortable with transacting there,” says Daniel Levy, co-CEO and cofounder of Flow.

    “Proptech is one of the fastest-growing spaces in South African tech right now because consumers are using the online space to meet more of their needs – and an essential like property is a huge one.”

    SA estate agents welcome proptech, digital transformation a non-negotiable
    SA estate agents welcome proptech, digital transformation a non-negotiable

    7 Feb 2022


    'Things are looking bright'


    Sperling says that if Flow is a barometer of the growth of adoption of proptech in SA, things are looking bright. “We’re seeing 30% month-on-month growth, with a 10x growth in property-related social spend over the last 12 months,” he says. “Those are the kind of numbers that make investors take notice of a sector.”

    Metaprop’s Year-End 2021 Global Proptech Confidence Index showed that 71% of investors expect to make more proptech investments over the next 12 months, up from 54% six months ago. 49% of proptech funding went to residential tech, with just 7.6% of that investment focusing on commercial owners and tenants.
    NextOptions
    Read more: FLOW, Daniel Levy, Gil Sperling, proptech

    Related

    Local proptech player scoops Best Late-Stage Startup title at 2022 AfricArena Awards
    Local proptech player scoops Best Late-Stage Startup title at 2022 AfricArena Awards1 Apr 2022
    SA estate agents welcome proptech, digital transformation a non-negotiable
    SA estate agents welcome proptech, digital transformation a non-negotiable7 Feb 2022
    #BizTrends2022: Semigration, smart technologies and other property trends set to dominate
    #BizTrends2022: Semigration, smart technologies and other property trends set to dominate11 Jan 2022
    #BizTrends2022: Executive training, professionalisation, tech to boost property management industry
    #BizTrends2022: Executive training, professionalisation, tech to boost property management industry7 Jan 2022
    Housing market set to level out, greater proptech adoption in 2022
    Meridian RealtyHousing market set to level out, greater proptech adoption in 20227 Dec 2021
    e4 announces international expansion to European markets
    e4 announces international expansion to European markets1 Dec 2021
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz