Load shedding until Saturday due to shortage of generation capacity - Eskom

Eskom announced on Tuesday, 6 September, that Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 4pm to 10pm tonight. Thereafter Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented daily from 5am-10pm until Saturday night.

Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

The load shedding, it said, has been caused by a shortage of generation capacity owing to breakdowns and delays in returning some generating units to service.

The breakdown of a generation unit at Arnot, Duvha, Kendal, Medupi and Tutuka power stations, as well as the delays in returning to service a unit at Hendrina Power Station have exacerbated capacity constraints.

On Saturday morning, 3 September 2022, Unit 2 of the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station tripped from full power during the routine testing of the control rod system. The process to return the unit to service is underway.

Eskom currently has 4,588MW on planned maintenance, while another 16,142MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.