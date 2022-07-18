Industries

All the Prism Awards 2022 winners

18 Jul 2022
Danette BreitenbachBy: Danette Breitenbach
For the second year in a row, Retroviral x Panther Punch have won the South African Campaign of the Year at the Prism Awards 2022.
Pictured on stage: Retroviral and Flow Communications. Retroviral won Gold for the Checkers Sixty60 Swindler campaign and Silver for its Lilets Be You. Period. campaign and Flow Communications won Bronze for Marine Protected Areas Day (MPA Day).
Pictured on stage: Retroviral and Flow Communications. Retroviral won Gold for the Checkers Sixty60 Swindler campaign and Silver for its Lilets Be You. Period. campaign and Flow Communications won Bronze for Marine Protected Areas Day (MPA Day).

The agency's Don't Get Swindled campaign for Checkers Sixty60 won the award at the Prisa Prism Awards 2022 that took place on 15 July at The Venue, Melrose Arch in Gauteng. The sold-out event celebrated the 25th year of the Prism Awards.

In total, the agency won six Prism Awards for the campaign. It also won Silver for its Lilets Be You. Period campaign in the SA Campaign of the Year Award, which also won six Prism Awards in total. Flow Communications won Bronze in the category for its Marine Protected Areas Day (MPA Day) campaign.

Last year, Panther Punch and Retroviral won the South African Campaign of the Year award for their #MyKreepyTeacher campaign for Kreepy Krauly, a parody of the Netflix documentary, My Octopus Teacher, produced by South African Craig Foster.

Most successful digital marketing campaign

Don’t Get Swindled is the most successful Checker Sixty60 digital marketing campaign and its most viral campaign ever, generating more than five million views. With over 2.5 million in free editorial coverage, it increased traffic into the app and positively impacted sales.

The campaign is a spoof on The Tinder Swindler documentary on Netflix that broke into the top 10 charts of the most watched Netflix content across 92 countries including Sa within the first week of being added to the streaming service.

Using traditional and “new” tools and platforms

The campaign is an example of how a PR campaign can utilise traditional PR, branded content, news hijacking tactics and digital PR and move quickly. The campaign went from idea to execution within 12 hours leading to “Simon Leviev” speaking out against his enemies in a post that went out simultaneously to all major social networks, including TikTok.

The agency also leveraged online reputation management tools such as Social Bakers and its workflow software to analyse every like/retweet/comment on the social posts and pitched additional info to relevant journalists, influencers where applicable and shared updates on the video’s success every time they hit an additional one million views. This created new interest in the campaign daily.

In its pitch to Prism Awards, the agency says, “The campaign paired an instinctive insight with a brave client, unheard of turnaround times and an agency and production company racing against the clock of relevance to own a global cultural inflexion point.”

Pop culture power play: Checkers plugs into Tinder Swindler hype
Pop culture power play: Checkers plugs into Tinder Swindler hype

By 14 Feb 2022

Challenger brand for the challenger brand

"In a world of cluttered communication data offerings and programmatic media being targeted down our throats, Retroviral prides itself on having made more brands go viral globally than any other agency in Africa," says Mike Sharman, owner of Retroviral.

"Earned media eliciting actions is what we’ve been consistently delivering for 12 years and it’s an incredibly proud moment converting 12 wins for Checkers Sixty60 and Lil-Lets. Now more than ever our ‘challenger brand for the challenger brand’ positioning is resonating due to our branded content x PR efforts," he adds.

Big winners

Apart from Retroviral, Flow Communications and Positive Dialogue were amongst the big winners on the night.

Flow Communications won 21 Prism awards in total. "Flow doesn’t do work to win awards, but we are lucky enough to have had our hard work and creativity rewarded through the Prisms this year and in years gone by. We are thankful every time we have the opportunity to work with clients that let us get recognised in this way," said Flow CEO, Tara Turkington.

Agency Awards

In the Agency Awards, Flow Communications won gold for Large Agency of the Year, Silver went to Eclipse Communications and Bronze to DNA Brand Architects.

Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultant won gold for Medium Agency of the Year and Positive Dialogue won Silver with Bronze going to Tribeca Public Relations.

The Friday Street Club won Silver for Small Agency of the year and Bronze went to Bonfire Media.
Sika Creative Agency won Silver for Best Upcoming Agency, with livo & Co. Communications taking Bronze.

Silver Best PR professional was won by Cherná Lutta and Gold for Best Upcoming PR Professional was won by Zakra Fridie, both from Positive Dialogue. Emmanuel Bonoko won Bronze in Best PR professional. Paballo Mokale (Weber Shandwick) and Elizabeth Ibironke (Africa Communications Media Group) won Silver and Bronze respectively for Best Upcoming PR Professional.

The Gold Lifetime Achievement Award went to Thebe Ikalafeng founder of Brand Africa.

All the Prism Awards 2022 winners

Arts and Entertainment
GoldMultiChoicePublic Relations Campaign for Devilsdorp, a Showmax. Original Documentary Series
SilverBCW AfricaCartoon Network Climate Champions
BronzeEclipse CommunicationsPublic Relations Campaign for Devilsdorp or Netflix I Am All Girls Launch
Best Use of an Event to Build/Change Reputation
GoldFlow Communications11th Desmond Tutu Peace Lecture
SilverFlow CommunicationsMarine Protected Areas Day
BronzeBonfireKFC Kentucky Town – 50th Birthday Popup
Business-to-Business
GoldWeber Shandwick Mastercard’s #NextDigital Entrepreneur Masterclass
SilverThe Friday Street clubSAB Foundation – Social Innovation and Disability Empowerment Awards
BronzeStoneAccenture in Africa: Corporate Citizen in Gender Equality
Community Relations
GoldTribecaVuma Fibre Schools Programme
SilverDNA Brand ArchitectsBathu Walk Your Journey
BronzeMSLRevealing the true impact of community violence on local
Consumer PR Existing Product or Service
GoldMSLRaising the Voice of South Africa’s Youth TikTok
SilverRetroviralLil-Lets Be You
BronzeRetroviralThe Sixty60 Swindler
Corporate Communication (Business-to-Business)
GoldFlow communicationsHollard Big Ads for Small Businesses
SilverStoneAccenture in Africa: Strategic Communication to grow the Share of Voice (SOV) to amplify the business offering
BronzeStoneAccenture in Africa: Cloud NOW Strategic Communication Campaign
Corporate Communication (Business-to-Consumer)
SilverMagna Carta Reputation Management ConsultantsOld Mutual Insure: From Foe to Friend
BronzeFlow CommunicationsHollard Big Ads for Small Business
Corporate Citizenship
GoldBrandsmith for Jacaranda FMSpar Carols by Candlelight/Jacaranda FM
SilverThe Friday Street ClubSAB Foundation Social Innovation and Disability Empowerment Awards
BronzeFlow Communications Hollard Big Ads for Small Businesses
Covid-19 Campaigns
SilverThe BlueprintThe Vaccine to Save South Africa Campaign: GCIS Agency
Crisis Communication Online
GoldFlow CommunicationsA90 – Archbishop Tutu – In Memoriam
Crisis Management
GoldPR WorxRichester Foods
SilverPR WorxMrs SA
BronzeFlow CommunicationsA90 – Archbishop Tutu – In Memoriam
Digital Media Relations
GoldBrandsmith for Jacaranda FMMzansi Quest
SilverBrandsmith for Jacaranda FMSpar Carols by Candlelight
BronzeBASFHow Chemistry Makes Sound Sleep Possible
Environmental
GoldFlow CommunicationsMarine Protected Areas Day
SilverFlow CommunicationsClimate 360
BronzeBCW AfricaCartoon Network Climate Champions
Financial Services
GoldClockwork MediaStandard Bank – How About Now
Food and Beverage
GoldBonfire MediaKFC Gold Hunt
SilverTribecaPhakamisa iSpirit
BronzeRetroviralThe Sixty60 Swindler
Gaming and Virtual Reality
SilverFlow Communications#DoitOnPurpose Campaign
BronzeBrandsmith for Jacaranda FMMzansi Quest
Healthcare and Related Industries
GoldRetroviralLil-Lets Be You
SilverTribecaIn the Circle with SOLAL
BronzeMagna Carta Reputation Management ConsultantsShare Kindness MTN SA
Influencer Management
GoldDNA Brand Architects#NomatriquencyXSteers
SilverOne-Eyed JackVolkswagen GTI8OnTour
BronzeInk and Water #Back2Basics
Integration of Traditional and New Media
GoldBonfire MediaKFC Gold Hunt
SilverRetroviralThe Sixty60 Swindler
BronzeOne-Eyed JackVolkswagen GTI8OnTour
Internal Stakeholder Engagement and Communication
SilverThe Actuate GroupAnglo American Move_Me Campaign
BronzeFlow Communications#DoitOnPurpose Campaign
International Campaign
GoldFlow Communications Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu’s 90th Birthday and the 11th Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture
SilverHill+Knowlton Strategies Global Peace Index 2021
BronzeClockwork MediaAxis Communications – World Expo Dubai
Investor Relations
GoldHWBOzow – Series B
Launch of a New Service or Product
GoldOne-Eyed JackVolkswagen GTI8OnTour
SilverM-Sports Marketing CommunicationsCastle Double Malt
BronzeTribecaVitaforce Nutri-B Energy
Media Relations
GoldEclipse CommunicationsDidi South Africa Launch
SilverDNA Brand Architects#NomatriquencyxSteers
BronzeDNA Brand ArchitectsMy Heritage
NGO/NPC Campaign
GoldFlow CommunicationsZenzele ARV Adherence Campaign
SilverFlow CommunicationsMarine Protected Areas Day
BronzePositive DialogueHeart & Stroke Foundation SA – Fast Heroes
PR on Shoestring
SilverFlow CommunicationsMarine Protected Areas Day
BronzeRetroviralThe Sixty60 Swindler
Public Affairs
SilverByDesign CommunicationsRail - Third Party Access
Publications
SilverPR WorxBakwena
BronzeByDesign CommunicationsLee Naik and Elewa
Reputation and Brand Management
GoldRetroviralLil-Lets Be You
SilverFlow CommunicationsHollard Big Ads for Small Business
BronzeTribecaBolt: Reputation and Brand Management
Resources
GoldByDesign CommunicationsCelebrating Women in Mining
Public Sector
SilverFlow CommunicationClimate 360
Bronze Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) CSIR Election Prediction Model - National Social Media as a Primary Method of Communication
GoldEclipse CommunicationWitchery (Country Road Group) Launch
SilverRetroviralLil-Lets Be You
BronzeRetroviralThe Sixty60 Swindler
Sponsorship
SilverLevergyNedbank Breaking Barriers
BronzeWeber ShandwickForbes Woman Africa – Leading Woman Summit
Sport
GoldLevergyNedbank Breaking Barriers
SilverOctagonSunshine Tour
BronzeM-Sports Marketing CommunicationsCarling Currie Cup Champions Match
Technology
GoldRetroviralThe Sixty60 Swindler
SilverMSLRaising the Voice of South African Youth – TikTok
BronzeFlow CommunicationsThe Sci-Bono Discovery Centre 4IR Campaign
Travel and Tourism
GoldFlow CommunicationsThe Sci-Bono Discovery Centre 4IR Campaign
SilverThe Friday Street ClubV&A Waterfront – Joy from Africa to the World
South African Campaign of the Year
GoldRetroviralThe Sixty60 Swindler
SilverRetroviralLil-Lets Be You
BronzeFlow CommunicationMarine Protected Areas (MPA) Day
Student Campaign of the Year
SilverUniversity of Johannesburg#AdoptAFirstYearPRStudent Initiative

Presidential Awards
Award RankRecipientName of Award
GoldNaledi SikwaneGraphic Designer of the Year
GoldVictor SibekoOutstanding Legacy of Achievement
GoldProf René BeneckeOutstanding Legacy of Achievement
GoldSolly Moeng Outstanding Legacy of Achievement
GoldThabisile PhumoOutstanding Legacy of Achievement
GoldLungelihle ZwaneBreakout Star of the Year
Gold Ziyanda NgoboRising Star in Public Relations and Communication
SilverPolello MowelaRising Star in Public Relations and Communication
Gold Kgomotso ChristopherLegacy of Accomplishment in South African Arts
GoldFlow Communications Public Relations and Communication Industry Advancement
GoldStone Public Relations and Communication Industry Advancement
GoldWeber Shandwick Public Relations and Communication Industry Advancement
SilverTribeca Public Relations Public Relations and Communication Industry Advancement
BronzeRetroviral Public Relations and Communication Industry Advancement
GoldRadio Presenter of the YearThoriso Maloka Power FM
SilverRadio Presenter of the YearMoeti “Mo Flava” Tsiki Metro FM
BronzeRadio Presenter of the YearElana Afrika-Bredenkamp Jacaranda FM
GoldPodcast of the YearNicolette Mashile Financial Bunny
SilverPodcast of the YearSibusiso “Dj Sbu” Leope
GoldMedia Personality of the YearTebogo “Proverb” Thekisho
SilverMedia Personality of the YearDonald Moatshe
BronzeMedia Personality of the YearWeza Solange
GoldTV and Radio Producer of the YearAndisa Ndlovu
GoldBreakout Star of the YearDj Romeo Makota
SilverBreakout Star of the YearKhanyisile Mahlangu
GoldAnimator of the YearRita Mapeshoane
GoldOscar Tshifure Public Relations and Communication Industry Advancement
BronzeShaw MediaPublic Relations and Communication Industry Advancement
SilverThe Client PRPublic Relations and Communication Industry Advancement
BronzeGalore SAPublic Relations and Communication Industry Advancement
GoldPaddington StationPublic Relations and Communication Industry Advancement
GoldOR Tambo International AirportPublic Relations and Communication Industry Advancement

NextOptions
Danette Breitenbach
Danette Breitenbach's articles

About Danette Breitenbach

Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.
Read more: PRISA, Prism Awards, Danette Breitenbach, Checkers Sixty60



