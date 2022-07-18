All the Prism Awards 2022 winners

For the second year in a row, Retroviral x Panther Punch have won the South African Campaign of the Year at the Prism Awards 2022.

Pictured on stage: Retroviral and Flow Communications. Retroviral won Gold for the Checkers Sixty60 Swindler campaign and Silver for its Lilets Be You. Period. campaign and Flow Communications won Bronze for Marine Protected Areas Day (MPA Day).

The agency's Don't Get Swindled campaign for Checkers Sixty60 won the award at the Prisa Prism Awards 2022 that took place on 15 July at The Venue, Melrose Arch in Gauteng. The sold-out event celebrated the 25th year of the Prism Awards.

In total, the agency won six Prism Awards for the campaign. It also won Silver for its Lilets Be You. Period campaign in the SA Campaign of the Year Award, which also won six Prism Awards in total. Flow Communications won Bronze in the category for its Marine Protected Areas Day (MPA Day) campaign.

Last year, Panther Punch and Retroviral won the South African Campaign of the Year award for their #MyKreepyTeacher campaign for Kreepy Krauly, a parody of the Netflix documentary, My Octopus Teacher, produced by South African Craig Foster.

Most successful digital marketing campaign

Don’t Get Swindled is the most successful Checker Sixty60 digital marketing campaign and its most viral campaign ever, generating more than five million views. With over 2.5 million in free editorial coverage, it increased traffic into the app and positively impacted sales.

The campaign is a spoof on The Tinder Swindler documentary on Netflix that broke into the top 10 charts of the most watched Netflix content across 92 countries including Sa within the first week of being added to the streaming service.

Using traditional and “new” tools and platforms

The campaign is an example of how a PR campaign can utilise traditional PR, branded content, news hijacking tactics and digital PR and move quickly. The campaign went from idea to execution within 12 hours leading to “Simon Leviev” speaking out against his enemies in a post that went out simultaneously to all major social networks, including TikTok.

The agency also leveraged online reputation management tools such as Social Bakers and its workflow software to analyse every like/retweet/comment on the social posts and pitched additional info to relevant journalists, influencers where applicable and shared updates on the video’s success every time they hit an additional one million views. This created new interest in the campaign daily.

In its pitch to Prism Awards, the agency says, “The campaign paired an instinctive insight with a brave client, unheard of turnaround times and an agency and production company racing against the clock of relevance to own a global cultural inflexion point.”

Challenger brand for the challenger brand

"In a world of cluttered communication data offerings and programmatic media being targeted down our throats, Retroviral prides itself on having made more brands go viral globally than any other agency in Africa," says Mike Sharman, owner of Retroviral.

"Earned media eliciting actions is what we’ve been consistently delivering for 12 years and it’s an incredibly proud moment converting 12 wins for Checkers Sixty60 and Lil-Lets. Now more than ever our ‘challenger brand for the challenger brand’ positioning is resonating due to our branded content x PR efforts," he adds.

Big winners

Apart from Retroviral, Flow Communications and Positive Dialogue were amongst the big winners on the night.

Flow Communications won 21 Prism awards in total. "Flow doesn’t do work to win awards, but we are lucky enough to have had our hard work and creativity rewarded through the Prisms this year and in years gone by. We are thankful every time we have the opportunity to work with clients that let us get recognised in this way," said Flow CEO, Tara Turkington.

Agency Awards

In the Agency Awards, Flow Communications won gold for Large Agency of the Year, Silver went to Eclipse Communications and Bronze to DNA Brand Architects.

Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultant won gold for Medium Agency of the Year and Positive Dialogue won Silver with Bronze going to Tribeca Public Relations.

The Friday Street Club won Silver for Small Agency of the year and Bronze went to Bonfire Media.

Sika Creative Agency won Silver for Best Upcoming Agency, with livo & Co. Communications taking Bronze.

Silver Best PR professional was won by Cherná Lutta and Gold for Best Upcoming PR Professional was won by Zakra Fridie, both from Positive Dialogue. Emmanuel Bonoko won Bronze in Best PR professional. Paballo Mokale (Weber Shandwick) and Elizabeth Ibironke (Africa Communications Media Group) won Silver and Bronze respectively for Best Upcoming PR Professional.

The Gold Lifetime Achievement Award went to Thebe Ikalafeng founder of Brand Africa.

All the Prism Awards 2022 winners

Arts and Entertainment Gold MultiChoice Public Relations Campaign for Devilsdorp, a Showmax. Original Documentary Series Silver BCW Africa Cartoon Network Climate Champions Bronze Eclipse Communications Public Relations Campaign for Devilsdorp or Netflix I Am All Girls Launch Best Use of an Event to Build/Change Reputation Gold Flow Communications 11th Desmond Tutu Peace Lecture Silver Flow Communications Marine Protected Areas Day Bronze Bonfire KFC Kentucky Town – 50th Birthday Popup Business-to-Business Gold Weber Shandwick Mastercard’s #NextDigital Entrepreneur Masterclass Silver The Friday Street club SAB Foundation – Social Innovation and Disability Empowerment Awards Bronze Stone Accenture in Africa: Corporate Citizen in Gender Equality Community Relations Gold Tribeca Vuma Fibre Schools Programme Silver DNA Brand Architects Bathu Walk Your Journey Bronze MSL Revealing the true impact of community violence on local Consumer PR Existing Product or Service Gold MSL Raising the Voice of South Africa’s Youth TikTok Silver Retroviral Lil-Lets Be You Bronze Retroviral The Sixty60 Swindler Corporate Communication (Business-to-Business) Gold Flow communications Hollard Big Ads for Small Businesses Silver Stone Accenture in Africa: Strategic Communication to grow the Share of Voice (SOV) to amplify the business offering Bronze Stone Accenture in Africa: Cloud NOW Strategic Communication Campaign Corporate Communication (Business-to-Consumer) Silver Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultants Old Mutual Insure: From Foe to Friend Bronze Flow Communications Hollard Big Ads for Small Business Corporate Citizenship Gold Brandsmith for Jacaranda FM Spar Carols by Candlelight/Jacaranda FM Silver The Friday Street Club SAB Foundation Social Innovation and Disability Empowerment Awards Bronze Flow Communications Hollard Big Ads for Small Businesses Covid-19 Campaigns Silver The Blueprint The Vaccine to Save South Africa Campaign: GCIS Agency Crisis Communication Online Gold Flow Communications A90 – Archbishop Tutu – In Memoriam Crisis Management Gold PR Worx Richester Foods Silver PR Worx Mrs SA Bronze Flow Communications A90 – Archbishop Tutu – In Memoriam Digital Media Relations Gold Brandsmith for Jacaranda FM Mzansi Quest Silver Brandsmith for Jacaranda FM Spar Carols by Candlelight Bronze BASF How Chemistry Makes Sound Sleep Possible Environmental Gold Flow Communications Marine Protected Areas Day Silver Flow Communications Climate 360 Bronze BCW Africa Cartoon Network Climate Champions Financial Services Gold Clockwork Media Standard Bank – How About Now Food and Beverage Gold Bonfire Media KFC Gold Hunt Silver Tribeca Phakamisa iSpirit Bronze Retroviral The Sixty60 Swindler Gaming and Virtual Reality Silver Flow Communications #DoitOnPurpose Campaign Bronze Brandsmith for Jacaranda FM Mzansi Quest Healthcare and Related Industries Gold Retroviral Lil-Lets Be You Silver Tribeca In the Circle with SOLAL Bronze Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultants Share Kindness MTN SA Influencer Management Gold DNA Brand Architects #NomatriquencyXSteers Silver One-Eyed Jack Volkswagen GTI8OnTour Bronze Ink and Water #Back2Basics Integration of Traditional and New Media Gold Bonfire Media KFC Gold Hunt Silver Retroviral The Sixty60 Swindler Bronze One-Eyed Jack Volkswagen GTI8OnTour Internal Stakeholder Engagement and Communication Silver The Actuate Group Anglo American Move_Me Campaign Bronze Flow Communications #DoitOnPurpose Campaign International Campaign Gold Flow Communications Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu’s 90th Birthday and the 11th Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture Silver Hill+Knowlton Strategies Global Peace Index 2021 Bronze Clockwork Media Axis Communications – World Expo Dubai Investor Relations Gold HWB Ozow – Series B Launch of a New Service or Product Gold One-Eyed Jack Volkswagen GTI8OnTour Silver M-Sports Marketing Communications Castle Double Malt Bronze Tribeca Vitaforce Nutri-B Energy Media Relations Gold Eclipse Communications Didi South Africa Launch Silver DNA Brand Architects #NomatriquencyxSteers Bronze DNA Brand Architects My Heritage NGO/NPC Campaign Gold Flow Communications Zenzele ARV Adherence Campaign Silver Flow Communications Marine Protected Areas Day Bronze Positive Dialogue Heart & Stroke Foundation SA – Fast Heroes PR on Shoestring Silver Flow Communications Marine Protected Areas Day Bronze Retroviral The Sixty60 Swindler Public Affairs Silver ByDesign Communications Rail - Third Party Access Publications Silver PR Worx Bakwena Bronze ByDesign Communications Lee Naik and Elewa Reputation and Brand Management Gold Retroviral Lil-Lets Be You Silver Flow Communications Hollard Big Ads for Small Business Bronze Tribeca Bolt: Reputation and Brand Management Resources Gold ByDesign Communications Celebrating Women in Mining Public Sector Silver Flow Communication Climate 360 Bronze Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) CSIR Election Prediction Model - National Social Media as a Primary Method of Communication Gold Eclipse Communication Witchery (Country Road Group) Launch Silver Retroviral Lil-Lets Be You Bronze Retroviral The Sixty60 Swindler Sponsorship Silver Levergy Nedbank Breaking Barriers Bronze Weber Shandwick Forbes Woman Africa – Leading Woman Summit Sport Gold Levergy Nedbank Breaking Barriers Silver Octagon Sunshine Tour Bronze M-Sports Marketing Communications Carling Currie Cup Champions Match Technology Gold Retroviral The Sixty60 Swindler Silver MSL Raising the Voice of South African Youth – TikTok Bronze Flow Communications The Sci-Bono Discovery Centre 4IR Campaign Travel and Tourism Gold Flow Communications The Sci-Bono Discovery Centre 4IR Campaign Silver The Friday Street Club V&A Waterfront – Joy from Africa to the World South African Campaign of the Year Gold Retroviral The Sixty60 Swindler Silver Retroviral Lil-Lets Be You Bronze Flow Communication Marine Protected Areas (MPA) Day Student Campaign of the Year Silver University of Johannesburg #AdoptAFirstYearPRStudent Initiative