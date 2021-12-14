Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2022Women's MonthCovid-19Facebook Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

Algoa FMTBWAThirst Bar ServicesBusiness and Arts South AfricaKena OutdoorDentsuGrey AfricaNew MediaSocial PlacesHoward AudioIrvine PartnersJacaranda FMAFDAKantarxneeloEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Social Media News South Africa

Menu

ACA Celebrating Diversity

MADE POSSIBLE BY:

Visit Special Section

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Top stories

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Social Media Coordinator and Designer Remote
  • Social Media -Trends/Data Analyst Johannesburg
  • Junior Multimedia Designer Cape Town
  • Social Media Coordinator Remote
  • Social Media Specialist Cape Town
  • Social Media Manager: Sport Remote
  • Social Media Coordinator Durban
  • Social Media Manager Johannesburg
  • Intern/Junior Community Manager Cape Town
  • Account Manager Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>

    Africa


    TikTok invites South Africans to its first creator support programme

    14 Dec 2021
    TikTok has launched a creator support programme in South Africa, inviting South African TikTok community members to apply.
    Source:
    Source: pexel

    Facilitated by the TikTok, its first-of-its-kind creator amplification programme, the Level Up Programme, is for locals who want to take their skills, their passions and their content creation careers even further.

    “South Africans inherently have creativity flowing through their veins – it’s a natural part of them - which is why we want to provide these creatives with the opportunity to take their abilities and talents even further, turning their goals into a reality,” says Saul Moross, creator operations lead for sub-Saharan Africa.

    “The programme allows us to work with creators of all levels in order to increase their content creation skills, connect and collaborate with other creators in the community, and get the most in return for a more streamlined effort and relationship with the creator community at different levels,” adds Moross.

    Whether you consider yourself an amateur or advanced creator, if you’re keen to learn more about the platform, its tools and how to turn your creativity into a career – then you should definitely apply to Level Up!

    Some of the awesome Level Up perks include:
    • Direct access to a Creator Manager.
    • Ongoing content support and guidance.
    • The best TikTok merch.
    • Exclusive access to TikTok events and masterclasses.

    What’s even better is that as you progress through the programme, you’ll get access to even more exclusives.

    Click through to the application link here
    NextOptions
    Read more: South Africa, TikTok

    Related

    Source: © macor
    Sanef calls for arrest of parties threatening SABC's Lesedi FM journalists19 hours ago
    Source: © rawpixel
    TikTok hits one billion users9 Dec 2021
    Razia Pillay, new IAB SA CEO
    Razia Pillay appointed new IAB SA CEO9 Dec 2021
    Source: supplied
    #DonateYourVoice campaign encourages breaking the silence on GBV8 Dec 2021
    Source: supplied
    #YearOnTikTok 2021 unveils in SA7 Dec 2021
    Source: © rawpixel
    Social media: an opportunity for governments to engage their citizens3 Dec 2021
    Aaron Daniel Mminele
    Former SARB DG appointed Alexander Forbes board chair3 Dec 2021
    Souce: © scyther5
    Record growth of $771bn in 2021 for global advertising market2 Dec 2021

    News


    Show more
    Let's do Biz