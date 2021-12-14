TikTok invites South Africans to its first creator support programme

TikTok has launched a creator support programme in South Africa, inviting South African TikTok community members to apply.
Facilitated by the TikTok, its first-of-its-kind creator amplification programme, the Level Up Programme, is for locals who want to take their skills, their passions and their content creation careers even further.
“South Africans inherently have creativity flowing through their veins – it’s a natural part of them - which is why we want to provide these creatives with the opportunity to take their abilities and talents even further, turning their goals into a reality,” says Saul Moross, creator operations lead for sub-Saharan Africa.
“The programme allows us to work with creators of all levels in order to increase their content creation skills, connect and collaborate with other creators in the community, and get the most in return for a more streamlined effort and relationship with the creator community at different levels,” adds Moross.
Whether you consider yourself an amateur or advanced creator, if you’re keen to learn more about the platform, its tools and how to turn your creativity into a career – then you should definitely apply to Level Up!Some of the awesome Level Up perks include:
- Direct access to a Creator Manager.
- Ongoing content support and guidance.
- The best TikTok merch.
- Exclusive access to TikTok events and masterclasses.
What’s even better is that as you progress through the programme, you’ll get access to even more exclusives.
Click through to the application link here