BCX, Alibaba announce partnership to expand cloud tech in SA

BCX and Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of the Alibaba Group, have formed a partnership to bring more cloud technologies to local businesses in South Africa.

The two parties signed an exclusive distribution contract to grant BCX exclusive rights and authority to distribute Alibaba Cloud’s products and services in South Africa. The signing ceremony was attended by Jonas Bogoshi, CEO of BCX, Selina Yuan, Alibaba Group vice president and Alibaba Cloud intelligence international president and Daniel Jiang, general manager of the Middle East and Africa, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence.

Alibaba Cloud offers a range of cloud computing products and services for the full gamut of ICT applications including databases, networking, security, analytics, big data, application services and more. This is complementary to BCX’s offering as a vendor-agnostic systems integrator that develops solutions for its clients based on their exact use case across a wide range of technology spheres and vertical sectors.

Daniel Jiang, general manager of the Middle East and Africa, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence said, “We believe our partnership with a local industry leader like BCX will further upscale the local cloud computing market and better support the local businesses to embrace a digital economy.

BCX CEO Jonas Bogoshi, says, “Africa is recognised as the next frontier in the adoption of emerging technologies. We are proud to partner with a reputable global player such as Alibaba Cloud. The partnership gives BCX the opportunity to expand our reach and services and create additional revenue streams, which is part of our broader strategy to grow our business and expand our partner ecosystem.”

“As the exclusive South African distributor of Alibaba Cloud, BCX will be the primary contact for all resellers in South Africa and intends on providing Alibaba Cloud services across the continent through distribution and channel partners,” adds Bogoshi.

The two companies aim to enhance the technology capabilities of small, medium, and large businesses across the continent through their partnership. Additionally, the agreement serves to enhance their respective footprints and strengthen their market positioning.