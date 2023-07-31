Review: Mercedes-Benz GLC 300d 4Matic

This has to be the most dynamic model in the Mercedes-Benz luxury lifestyle SUV range. The GLC is characterised by a bold appearance, a very sporty drive and loads of technology that includes an innovative mild system.

On test: Mercedes-Benz GLC. Source: Supplied

Avant garde

The GLC standard equipment includes the Avant Garde exterior trim and chrome package that extends to the window surrounds and faux bash plates that Merc calls a simulated under guard. While this adds no functional benefit, it does enhance the unique proportions of the vehicle.

One of the defining design highlights of the GLC is the redesigned front end that now connects the headlamps directly to the radiator grille to emphasise the car’s width.

That new radiator grille is standard issue and a Avant Garde model owners get a chrome surround and a sporty louvre in matt grey with chrome trim – just like its more premium siblings. I liked the radiator grille that has the Mercedes-Benz patterns on it.

Round the outside

GLC benefits from a distinctly Mercedes-Benz silhouette with a flowing surface enriched with precise edges on the sides. This accentuates the proportions and brings out the muscular wheel arches and create a balance between elegance and off-road performance.

Body colour wheel arch liners are available from the AMG Line upwards for the first time. These amplify the sportiness of the AMG Line. Other features of the sporty, confident appearance are the wide track and aerodynamically optimised wheels in your choice of 18- to 20-inch sizes.

The new two-section rear lights have an interior with a three-dimensional look and emphasise the width of the rear end. This is also where you’ll find more of the faux bash plates, which encase chrome-look tailpipes.

Inside the cabin

Inside, GLC is welcoming, modern, sporty, and luxurious. The dashboard is sculpted towards the driver - with a wing-like upper section houses new, flattened round nozzles reminiscent of the engine nacelles of an aircraft.

The lower section has a generous trim area that flows harmoniously into the curved centre console and the 12.3-inch, high-resolution LCD in front of the driver appears to float freely before the wing profile and trim area.

There’s a secondary 11.9-inch central display rises seamlessly from the centre console, also appearing to float above the trim area.

My test car was equipped with optional panoramic sunroof and its lined cross-strut is slimmer than in the previous version, providing an almost uninterrupted view through the larger glass roof area. There is a roller blind to reduce glare.

Under the hood

South African GLCs are available only as a mild hybrid with 48-volt technology which enables functions such as “gliding”, boost or recuperation and thus significant fuel savings.

The system uses an integrated starter-generator that replaces the flywheel and alternator to get the motor up to idling speed more quickly and provide up to 17kW of boost.

Engines start very quickly and comfortably and before you know it; you are gliding away to your destination. I was quite impressed with the engine is a four-cylinder unit with 198kW and 500NM and its modest 6.7l/100km fuel economy.

Final word

“With the new GLC, which spearheads the next generation of our luxury lifestyle SUV range, we are continuing a success story into the future: since its global introduction, 2.6 million customers have decided in favour of the class leading GLC line-up,” says Mark Raine, co-CEO of Mercedes-Benz South Africa and executive director: Mercedes-Benz Cars South Africa.

“Likewise, it’s been a massive success in the South African market and is one of the most sought-after cars in our product portfolio.

“We’re excited to have the new GLC in South Africa, with its combination of dynamic driving, latest in technology and digitalisation, modern design, and luxury appeal. It promises to thrill in both outdoor and city environments, and is set to attract adventurers and families alike,” concludes Raine.

Price

The sticker price on the Mercedes-Benz GLC 300d 4MATIC is R1,410,194 and this includes a 5 year/100,000km maintenance plan. You can load this up with all manner of options, of course.