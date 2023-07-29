Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Woodford GroupEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Launches & Reviews News South Africa

#Bookmarks2023

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


AMG Performance Tour pushes the track limits

29 Jul 2023
Naresh MaharajBy: Naresh Maharaj
Whew, what a day! Kyalami means 'my home' and Mercedes-Benz invited the South African motoring media to get comfortable in AMG Performance cars around the 3.5km of the iconic Kyalami Grand Prix racetrack in Midrand.
Mecedes-Benz SL43 AMG. Source: Supplied
Mecedes-Benz SL43 AMG. Source: Supplied

Drivers could sample the debutant of the day Mercedes-AMG SL43 AMG alongside its compact siblings the AMGs A35, A45 S and GLB35.

Jump in, strap yourself into the driver’s seat and go out unaided on a sighting lap. The second lap is in race mode, attacking the flowing first few corners and brake hard for Clubhouse before jumping back on the throttle in a brave run through the Esses, letting out blips out of the rear twin tailpipes as the car giggles with glee.

AMG Performance Tour pushes the track limits

SL43 AMG

The unveiling of the aforementioned, highly anticipated SL43 AMG took centre stage, representing the culmination of a long and illustrious motorsports-inspired legacy. It symbolises the epitome of a modern luxury sports car, fusing a rich history with cutting-edge design and performance.

The event will be held in August. Source: Supplied.
4 key insights from leading brands in the CX industry

3 days ago

Like the AMG GT is to C63 - packaging the same drivetrain and power unit into a more rigid roadster - SL43 and C43 share a similar lineage. But the SL moniker does point to its premium heritage with the four cylinder-powered convertible using round tailpipes and a less audacious set of bumpers to differentiate it from its more powerful siblings (SL63 and SL55).

As the new entry point into the segment, SL45 has a lot to prove, and it needs to earn its badge for buyers who associate the category with V8 power. No better place to do that than Kyalami.

State of the art

Looking ahead to the future of performance mobility, Mercedes-Benz South Africa unveiled the Mercedes-AMG EQE43 4MATIC and the Mercedes-AMG EQS53 performance luxury sedans.

These vehicles incorporate state-of-the-art battery technology with AMG-specific solutions, ensuring a dynamic and emotionally captivating driving experience. From drive and suspension to brakes, sound, exterior and interior design, and equipment, every aspect has been meticulously crafted to deliver unmatched performance and luxury.

AMG Performance Tour pushes the track limits

There was also a sneak peek at the soon to be released all-new C63 S E (to be assembled in South Africa) and its GT63 S E sibling.

A special guest appearance by legendary five-time DTM (Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters) champion Bernd Schneider was also well received by the 3,000 VIP guests, customers, and AMG aficionados.

AMG Performance Tour pushes the track limits

Not one person who piloted these cars around the track failed to have a smile on their face.

NextOptions
Naresh Maharaj
Naresh Maharaj's articles

About Naresh Maharaj

Naresh Maharaj is a petrol head who loves cars and writing about them. He is also a Member of the SA Guild of Motoring Journalists. Naresh is also an international sports correspondent and an acclaimed corporate MC and voice-over artist. Naresh is a sports/news producer for community radio stations and also an award-winning sports journalist. Contact Naresh on moc.liamg@123jarahamn.
Read more: Customer experience, Mercedes-Benz South Africa

Related

The event will be held in August. Source: Supplied.
4 key insights from leading brands in the CX industry3 days ago
Source: © 123rf Today retail is more about customer experience and the brand promise and less about technology
Unified commerce solutions for customer-centric retail success18 Jul 2023
Mercedes-Benz SA appoints Justin Jacobs as its new media specialist
Mercedes-Benz SA appoints Justin Jacobs as its new media specialist17 Jul 2023
Source: © 123rf The South African Customer Experience Report has found that consumers no longer have empathy for brands, and instead have developed a striking state of apathy
Consumers settle for good enough while brands create the leaky bucket syndrome12 Jul 2023
Andrew Bourne, Regional Manager, Zoho
Exceptional CX is key to sustainable growth4 Jul 2023
Source: © 123rf Massmart's e-commerce strategy has involved shifting the Makro website onto a new micro-services-based platform
Massmart's tech capability improves e-commerce customer experience4 Jul 2023
Source: © michaeljung -
Providing customer experience excellence using analytics and intuition3 Jul 2023
Driving into the future: A Q&A with Mercedes-Benz SA co-CEO Mark Raine
Driving into the future: A Q&A with Mercedes-Benz SA co-CEO Mark Raine13 Jun 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz