AMG Performance Tour pushes the track limits

Whew, what a day! Kyalami means 'my home' and Mercedes-Benz invited the South African motoring media to get comfortable in AMG Performance cars around the 3.5km of the iconic Kyalami Grand Prix racetrack in Midrand.

Mecedes-Benz SL43 AMG. Source: Supplied

Drivers could sample the debutant of the day Mercedes-AMG SL43 AMG alongside its compact siblings the AMGs A35, A45 S and GLB35.

Jump in, strap yourself into the driver’s seat and go out unaided on a sighting lap. The second lap is in race mode, attacking the flowing first few corners and brake hard for Clubhouse before jumping back on the throttle in a brave run through the Esses, letting out blips out of the rear twin tailpipes as the car giggles with glee.

SL43 AMG

The unveiling of the aforementioned, highly anticipated SL43 AMG took centre stage, representing the culmination of a long and illustrious motorsports-inspired legacy. It symbolises the epitome of a modern luxury sports car, fusing a rich history with cutting-edge design and performance.

Like the AMG GT is to C63 - packaging the same drivetrain and power unit into a more rigid roadster - SL43 and C43 share a similar lineage. But the SL moniker does point to its premium heritage with the four cylinder-powered convertible using round tailpipes and a less audacious set of bumpers to differentiate it from its more powerful siblings (SL63 and SL55).

As the new entry point into the segment, SL45 has a lot to prove, and it needs to earn its badge for buyers who associate the category with V8 power. No better place to do that than Kyalami.

State of the art

Looking ahead to the future of performance mobility, Mercedes-Benz South Africa unveiled the Mercedes-AMG EQE43 4MATIC and the Mercedes-AMG EQS53 performance luxury sedans.

These vehicles incorporate state-of-the-art battery technology with AMG-specific solutions, ensuring a dynamic and emotionally captivating driving experience. From drive and suspension to brakes, sound, exterior and interior design, and equipment, every aspect has been meticulously crafted to deliver unmatched performance and luxury.

There was also a sneak peek at the soon to be released all-new C63 S E (to be assembled in South Africa) and its GT63 S E sibling.

A special guest appearance by legendary five-time DTM (Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters) champion Bernd Schneider was also well received by the 3,000 VIP guests, customers, and AMG aficionados.

Not one person who piloted these cars around the track failed to have a smile on their face.