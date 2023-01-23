Mercedes-Benz EQE. The new business avant-garde

Whew! Talk about a motor vehicle launch offensive. Mercedes-Benz SA did just that. They closed off the year 2022 with three fully electric offerings. And just to keep that momentum going, they just unleashed the EQ E as their first electric offering or 2023, with more to come later in the year.

Many have questioned the timing of the ‘electric release’ but MBSA argues that there are several alternatives to get around the current Eskom problems. Let’s hope that they are right in their timing and thinking.

At market launch, the local model range initially comprises two variants: the EQE 350+ with 215kW and 565Nm, as well as the Mercedes-AMG EQE 43 4Matic with 350kW and 858Nm. All are fully imported from the plant in Bremen, Germany. And from a full charge of around an hour ad a half, a range of 654kms is promised.

It's just unconventional

With the optionally available Mbux Hyperscreen, the entire instrument panel is a single, ultimate widescreen. This determines the aesthetics of the entire cockpit and interior. The high-resolution screens merge seemingly seamlessly under the shared glass cover.

The graphic appearance of their Mbux content is perfectly coordinated. The Mbux Hyperscreen is integrated into the instrument panel in minimalist fashion. The 12.3-inch Oled display for the front passenger gives them their own display and control area.

Efficient drive system

The EQE 350 has an electric drivetrain (Eats) on the rear axle, while the AMG model is also equipped with an Eats at the front axle. The electric motors are permanently excited synchronous motors (PSM). With the PSM, the rotor of the AC motor is fitted with permanent magnets and therefore does not need to be supplied with power.

The advantages of this design include high power density, high efficiency and high power constancy. The motor on the rear axle is particularly powerful due to its six-phase design: it has two windings with three phases each.

In the EQE, the lithium-ion battery consists of ten modules and has a usable energy content of 90.56kWh. The innovative battery management software, developed in-house, allows updates over the air (OTA). In this way, the energy management of the EQE remains up-to-date throughout the life cycle.

High noise and vibration comfort

As a saloon with a boot lid, the EQE's concept is well-equipped to offer a high level of NVH comfort (noise, vibration, harshness) into account. Numerous measures contribute to this. In the electric drivetrains, the magnets are arranged inside the rotors in an NVH-optimised way (known as 'sheet metal cut'). Acoustic foams are inserted into many carriers during body-in-white construction.

AMG sound experience

With the AMG Sound Experience, the performance and sports car brand is giving a new voice to electric mobility – a soundtrack for outside and inside that emotionally enhances the dynamic driving experience.

Like the drive programs, the acoustic composition has a wide bandwidth: in the standard basic version "Authentic", the customer can regulate the sound and its intensity depending on the driving status and the selected drive program. The hallmark AMG driving sounds are generated with the help of additional hardware, including special speakers, a bass actuator and a sound generator.

High level of passive and active safety

The principles of Integral Safety, in particular accident safety, apply regardless of the platform. Like all other Mercedes-Benz models, the EQE, therefore, has a rigid passenger cell, special deformation zones and modern restraint systems with Pre-Safe.

Last word

“2023 is an extremely important year for the Mercedes-EQ offensive in South Africa,” says Mark Raine, Cc-CEO of Mercedes-Benz South Africa and executive director of passenger cars.

“Alongside the EQA, EQB, EQC and EQS, we’re introducing the all-new, avant-garde EQE. This business saloon cements our reputation as a manufacturer of class-leading, technologically advanced luxury vehicles in the EV space. With a driving range of up to 645km, the EQE effortlessly reconciles innovation and emotion with forward-thinking sustainability.”

Price

The EQE 350+ will be available in South Africa at an estimated price of R1,800,000 and the Mercedes-AMG EQE 43 4Matic at an estimated price of R2,200,000. This includes a PremiumDrive Platinum five-year/100,000km maintenance plan and a 10-year battery warranty. Final pricing will be confirmed shortly.