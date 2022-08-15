Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Markets & Investment News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

#WomensMonth

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Seriti acquires 51% of renewable energy firm Windlab

15 Aug 2022
Thermal coal producer Seriti Resources said on Monday, 15 August, it had agreed to acquire a majority stake in Windlab Africa's wind and solar energy assets in a $55m deal that marks its first step towards renewable energy.
Source: zhudifeng ©
Source: zhudifeng © 123RF.com

Privately-owned Seriti, a major coal supplier to Eskom, said it would acquire 51% of Windlab Africa, which has 3.5 gigawatts of renewable energy projects at different stages of development in South Africa and east Africa.

Miners of coal, a major source of carbon emissions, have come under pressure to wind down production of the fossil fuel amid a global push towards clean sources of energy.

Coal industry is 'delusional', South Africa climate change official says
Coal industry is 'delusional', South Africa climate change official says

By 27 Jul 2022

"We need to be moving towards a lower carbon future through investing capital from coal into green energy. It is not only the right thing to do, but it makes business and societal sense,” Seriti CEO Mike Teke said in a statement.

Seriti currently produces about 34 million tonnes of thermal coal, the bulk of which is used to fire South Africa's power stations.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Read more: renewable energy, Mike Teke, Seriti Resources

Related

WindAc Africa 2022 invites renewable energy researchers to showcase their work
WindAc Africa 2022 invites renewable energy researchers to showcase their work10 Aug 2022
Coal industry is 'delusional', South Africa climate change official says
Coal industry is 'delusional', South Africa climate change official says27 Jul 2022
TNPA calls for private sector participation in port renewable energy projects
TNPA calls for private sector participation in port renewable energy projects26 Jul 2022
Source: Supplied
Groot Constantia harnesses crowdsale to go solar with Sun Exchange25 Jul 2022
South Africa could produce a lot more renewable energy: here's what it needs
South Africa could produce a lot more renewable energy: here's what it needs13 Jul 2022
Nigerian businesses turn to solar as diesel costs bite
Nigerian businesses turn to solar as diesel costs bite12 Jul 2022
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz