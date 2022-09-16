What is the most dangerous animal in the world?

According to a-z-animals.com, mosquitos are the deadliest animals in the world, killing an estimated 750,000 to 1 million humans yearly. There are 16,000 mosquitoes on the planet for every one person. If that is the fact, when are we going to watch a horror movie about the attack of mosquitos?

Many marine biologists, particularly those who study sharks, take issue with Jaws (as well as with a good deal of reporting on sharks). They feel, with some justification, that it is unfair to paint sharks – which they say are indifferent to human beings and have as much right to be in the ocean as any of the other animals that live there.

Sharks don’t want to hurt or eat people. The shark in the movie is a villain, a cold-blooded and driven killer. The final act of Jaws, set entirely at sea, is all about Brody’s mission to catch and kill the great white that has besieged Amity Island – and the shark’s equal determination to eat him.

As of 25 December, there were 81 shark attack bites in 2021 Worldwide, publicly reported and verified, according to Tracing Sharks.

Sharks are also far more under threat from humans than vice versa and every year millions of sharks are killed for sport.

Information about the actual species that live around us, and how they behave, might go a long way toward debunking the mythical man-eating shark that we have conjured up in our minds. CEO of Marine Dynamics, and founder of the Dyer Island Conservation Trust, Wilfred Chivell, has been privileged to grow up in the Great White Capital of South Africa, called Gansbaai. He has been diving, researching, and protecting great white sharks for the past 40 years.

In 2013, Wilfred accepted the Honorary Life Membership of the Shark Conservation Society.

Are shark numbers declining or increasing in South Africa water and if so why?

Most definitely declining! With overfishing being the biggest contributor to the decline in shark numbers. Long liner fishing trawlers are a massive problem, in the deeper oceans as well as in the shallows. Our department of Fisheries, Forestry and Environment are not doing enough to protect our crippling marine resources! Even though so many national and international marine scientists are cautioning them to do so.

What are the most urgent factors to consider in shark rehabilitation?

Factors such as overfishing, loss of biodiversity and sharks being caught as bycatch need immediate attention from authorities!

