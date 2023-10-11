Dentsu Creative celebrates #ReclaimYourDNA at the Loeries

1. Silver - Design for Digital

2. Silver - Digital-Web Browser-Based Experience

3. Bronze - Social Impact

4. Bronze - Design Mixed- Media

5. Craft Certificate - Design Crafts - Illustration

6. Craft Certificate - User-Experience Design

#ReclaimYourDNA uses digital platforms to reconnect young Nigerians with their stolen cultural heritage, looted from Nigeria during colonial times. Most of these priceless artefacts sit in Western museums, who refuse to give them back. So, as well as being able to explore their ancestors’ masterpieces in a virtual museum space, the campaign gives them the chance to demand the return of what’s rightfully theirs.

To date, the campaign has had remarkable success with 390 000+ voices and faces demanding the return of Nigerian culture, 150 million earned impressions, a reach of 50 million Nigerians via earned media and most importantly, 97 Benin Bronzes returned.

Celebrating 45 years of creativity this year, the Loeries continues to recognise, reward, inspire and foster creative excellence in the advertising industry.

Michael Zylstra, managing partner for Dentsu Creative Africa said: “We are delighted that we have been recognised by our peers for work that creates culture, changes society and ultimately invents the future for millions of Africans less than a year after launching DC."

“I am immensely proud of the DENTSU CREATIVE team and the outstanding success of #ReclaimYourDNA. To be recognised and awarded at Loeries is truly a clear testament to the hard work, dedication, innovation, and creative excellence that the team delivered and consistently delivers for our valued clients. Congratulations!” said Roxana Ravjee, CEO of dentsu South Africa.

