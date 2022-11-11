Jarred Cinman to face ACA for Bizcommunity article

The Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA) has confirmed that it will be holding a meeting of members to discuss if Jarred Cinman, who is the joint CEO of VMLY&R South Africa will be removed as a director of the ACA.

Jarred Cinman. Source: Supplied.

This follows complaints by members who raised concerns about Cinman writing an opinion article about the Loeries in Bizcommunity.

“These concerns and complaints are with respect to Jarred Cinman in his role and duty as a director of the ACA, specifically in respect to him choosing to raise the matter in a public forum before raising the matter within the relevant internal structures and channels,” the ACA said in a statement.

In his article, Cinman complained about the quality of the event including the food, venue amenities and the production of the awards ceremony.

“The main problem with the Loeries event - and so it has been before but this felt worse than ever - is the utter absence of the work. The main, star of the show, the reason we are all here, the product of all the labour and effort that goes into this industry, is just not there on the night," said Cinman

“A short - we're talking 5-10 seconds - clip was shown over and over again, cut from the case film one imagines, but with no context or explanation. This was equally true for every other piece submitted."

The ACA said the meeting will allow Cinman to present his case to members.

“The meeting, called with adherence to effective corporate governance, will allow Jarred (or his appointed representative) a reasonable opportunity to present his case to the members and for the members to deliberate. In doing so, the ACA has acted in response to a request by the members that form part of the industry and formally represent the industry. Directors of the ACA are appointed at the behest of its members, and it is due to the complaints and concerns raised by such members that the ACA has responded accordingly.”

“The meeting will provide an opportunity for members with voting rights to assess whether or not Jarred has acted against the best interests of the ACA, and based on the outcome of those deliberations, propose and vote on a resolution deciding whether he is to be removed as a director of the ACA or not," said the ACA.

At the time of publishing Cinman's article, Bizcommunity provided the Loeries with an opportunity to respond to Cinman which they declined.



