    Africa


    Feather Award winners announced!

    11 Nov 2022
    The 14th annual Feather Awards, held at the Market Theatre on 10 November, have announced the winners.
    Image supplied: The annual Feather Award winners were announced at a grand event on 10 November.
    Image supplied: The annual Feather Award winners were announced at a grand event on 10 November.

    The awards exist to celebrate the African and global LGBTQI+ community. Under this year’s theme, ‘Time To Be Unf*cking Apologetic About Inclusion’, the award winners were announced at a colourful event with live performances and incredible fashion.

    The event was hosted by South African actress Bontle Modiselle - who created quite a positive stir while she was ushered in by men covered only in small pieces of fabric.

    Hunk of the Year went to actor Senzo Radebe, while Hot Chick of the Year went to actress Nambitha Ben-Mazwi.

    When Bizcommunity asked about receiving the award, Ben-Mazwi said, “I’m elated! Truly honoured to be recognised by a community that has been purposeful in my storytelling and advocacy. This award for me goes out to any person who has ever felt unseen in their lives before. I now go by, “Hot Chick of the Year Nambitha Ben-Mazwi.”

    Each nominated individual has either represented or inspired the LGBTQI+ community with excellence and distinction in the past year. Nominees were selected across industries - from lifestyle and entertainment to sports and business.

    All in all, the event succeeded in celebrating the community and their achievements in a positively beguiling fashion.

    Here is the full list of winners:

    Best Styled Individual

    Nkuley Masemola

    Hunk of the Year

    Senzo Radebe

    Diva Extraordinaire of the Year

    Yvonne Chaka-Chaka

    Sports Personality of the Year

    Banyana Banyana

    Role model of the Year

    FEW

    Cutest Couple

    Boity Thulo and Anton Jefta

    Hot Chick of the Year

    Nambitha Ben-Mazwi

    Media Award of the Year

    YFM

    Fag hag of the Year

    Candice Modiselle

    Designer of the Year (new category)

    Sello Medupi for Scalo

    Musician

    Msaki and Zakes Bantwini

    Socialite (Seen at every opening of an envelope or an erection of a stop sign)

    Tumi Powerhouse

    Drama Queen

    Thato (RHOCT)

    Social Media Personality of the Year

    Birth of Stars

    Best LGBTIQ Initiative: Private Sector

    Jagermeister

    Best LGBTIQ Initiative: Public Sector

    NYDA

    Best LGBTIQ Youth Movement

    Vogue Nights

    Best Rainbow Parenting

    Treyvonne Moo (House of Diamonds)

    NextOptions
    Read more: sport news, LGBTQI+, Feather Awards, Emily Stander

