Feather Award winners announced!

The awards exist to celebrate the African and global LGBTQI+ community. Under this year’s theme, ‘Time To Be Unf*cking Apologetic About Inclusion’, the award winners were announced at a colourful event with live performances and incredible fashion.
The event was hosted by South African actress Bontle Modiselle - who created quite a positive stir while she was ushered in by men covered only in small pieces of fabric.
Bontle Modiselle making a grand entrance like the queen that she is
November 10, 2022
Hunk of the Year went to actor Senzo Radebe, while Hot Chick of the Year went to actress Nambitha Ben-Mazwi.
When Bizcommunity asked about receiving the award, Ben-Mazwi said, “I’m elated! Truly honoured to be recognised by a community that has been purposeful in my storytelling and advocacy. This award for me goes out to any person who has ever felt unseen in their lives before. I now go by, “Hot Chick of the Year Nambitha Ben-Mazwi.”
With my community!
November 10, 2022
Each nominated individual has either represented or inspired the LGBTQI+ community with excellence and distinction in the past year. Nominees were selected across industries - from lifestyle and entertainment to sports and business.
All in all, the event succeeded in celebrating the community and their achievements in a positively beguiling fashion.
Here is the full list of winners:
Nkuley Masemola
Senzo Radebe
Yvonne Chaka-Chaka
Banyana Banyana
FEW
Boity Thulo and Anton Jefta
Nambitha Ben-Mazwi
YFM
Candice Modiselle
Sello Medupi for Scalo
Msaki and Zakes Bantwini
Tumi Powerhouse
Thato (RHOCT)
Birth of Stars
Jagermeister
NYDA
Vogue Nights
Treyvonne Moo (House of Diamonds)