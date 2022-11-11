Feather Award winners announced!

The 14th annual Feather Awards, held at the Market Theatre on 10 November, have announced the winners.

Image supplied: The annual Feather Award winners were announced at a grand event on 10 November.

The awards exist to celebrate the African and global LGBTQI+ community. Under this year’s theme, ‘Time To Be Unf*cking Apologetic About Inclusion’, the award winners were announced at a colourful event with live performances and incredible fashion.

The event was hosted by South African actress Bontle Modiselle - who created quite a positive stir while she was ushered in by men covered only in small pieces of fabric.

Bontle Modiselle making a grand entrance like the queen that she is ����#featherawards pic.twitter.com/Kb4K9zLfwy — Sowetan S Mag (@SowetanMag) November 10, 2022

Hunk of the Year went to actor Senzo Radebe, while Hot Chick of the Year went to actress Nambitha Ben-Mazwi.

When Bizcommunity asked about receiving the award, Ben-Mazwi said, “I’m elated! Truly honoured to be recognised by a community that has been purposeful in my storytelling and advocacy. This award for me goes out to any person who has ever felt unseen in their lives before. I now go by, “Hot Chick of the Year Nambitha Ben-Mazwi.”

Each nominated individual has either represented or inspired the LGBTQI+ community with excellence and distinction in the past year. Nominees were selected across industries - from lifestyle and entertainment to sports and business.

All in all, the event succeeded in celebrating the community and their achievements in a positively beguiling fashion.

Here is the full list of winners:

Best Styled Individual

Nkuley Masemola

Hunk of the Year

Senzo Radebe

Diva Extraordinaire of the Year

Yvonne Chaka-Chaka

Sports Personality of the Year

Banyana Banyana

Role model of the Year

FEW

Cutest Couple

Boity Thulo and Anton Jefta

Hot Chick of the Year

Nambitha Ben-Mazwi

Media Award of the Year

YFM

Fag hag of the Year

Candice Modiselle

Designer of the Year (new category)

Sello Medupi for Scalo

Musician

Msaki and Zakes Bantwini

Socialite (Seen at every opening of an envelope or an erection of a stop sign)

Tumi Powerhouse

Drama Queen

Thato (RHOCT)

Social Media Personality of the Year

Birth of Stars

Best LGBTIQ Initiative: Private Sector

Jagermeister

Best LGBTIQ Initiative: Public Sector

NYDA

Best LGBTIQ Youth Movement

Vogue Nights

Best Rainbow Parenting

Treyvonne Moo (House of Diamonds)