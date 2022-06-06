Industries

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Three-month strike set to end at Sibanye as miners back deal

6 Jun 2022
By: Anait Miridzhanian and Nelson Banya
Sibanye Stillwater said on Friday, 3 June, that trade unions leading a strike at its gold operations had a mandate from their members to accept a three-year wage deal.
Members of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu), whose members have been on strike at Sibanye-Stillwater's gold operations since 9 March, chant slogans at the Driefontein mine, near Carletonville, in the southwest of Johannesburg, 22 April. Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
Members of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu), whose members have been on strike at Sibanye-Stillwater's gold operations since 9 March, chant slogans at the Driefontein mine, near Carletonville, in the southwest of Johannesburg, 22 April. Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

Members of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union have been on strike at Sibanye's gold operations since 9 March.

A wage deal brokered by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) will see general employees receive an increase of R1,000 a month in the first year of the agreement, R900 in the second year, and R750 in the third. Artisans and other skilled workers will receive a 5% increase in the first year, with increases in subsequent years linked to inflation.

The unions were demanding an increase of R1,000 a month over the next three years while Sibanye's last offer was an increase of R850 a month each year between 2022 and 2024, including a R50 increase in a "living-out" allowance.

Appian begins legal proceedings in $1.2bn claim against Sibanye-Stillwater
Appian begins legal proceedings in $1.2bn claim against Sibanye-Stillwater

By 30 May 2022


A NUM spokesperson confirmed the unions had agreed to end the strike.

"Yes, the strike is over. We're just waiting for the documentation and the signing of the agreement," NUM spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu said. Sibanye spokesperson James Wellsted said the agreement could be signed next week.

The final agreement will be extended to all employees including members of the Uasa and Solidarity unions, Sibanye said.
SOURCE

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.
Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Read more: National Union of Mineworkers, AMCU, Livhuwani Mammburu, James Wellsted, Sibanye-Stillwater, Sibanye-Stillwater strike

