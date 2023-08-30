Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthNedbank IMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Infrastructure & Utilities News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Construction & Engineering jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


KZN Premier references Freedom Charter in housing project unveiling

30 Aug 2023
KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has assured the residents of Nongoma that the provincial government remains committed to facilitate the speedy delivery of water, roads and houses, and to completing some unexpected project delays in the area. Dube-Ncube was speaking during the province's Operation Sukuma Sakhe (OSS) Cabinet Day, held recently, where the province's MECs addressed various service delivery concerns and unveiled projects throughout the Nongoma Local Municipality.
KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube speaking at the Operation Sukuma Sakhe Cabinet Day. Source: x.com
KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube speaking at the Operation Sukuma Sakhe Cabinet Day. Source: x.com

Dube-Ncube said the OSS gives the leaders an opportunity to listen without mediation, to the voices and concerns of the people of KwaZulu-Natal.

The premier unveiled the Bhuqwini Rural Housing Project, which will deliver 300 houses in Ward 17. The R49.4m project will also see the employment of at least 60 people, and 20 being trained as National Qualifications Framework (NQF) Level 2 builders.

Source:
Rioters rampage, causing destruction of Swellendam municipal offices

16 Aug 2023

Unveiling the project, Dube-Ncube said they have introduced the contractor to build houses and urge the community to take care of the project and to make sure that the houses are not vandalised.

“When we deliver houses as the government of KwaZulu-Natal, we are implementing the Freedom Charter which says there shall be houses, security and comfort for all,” Dube-Ncube said.

Royal maintenance

KZN provincial government also undertook to facilitate the repair and maintenance of royal palaces some of which are said to have fallen into disrepair due to lack of regular attention.

“We value the institution of traditional leadership as the glue that holds our communities together as the custodian of our customs and traditions. The Palaces are an important part of our history and we will ensure that for years to come, this heritage is protected for generations to come,” the Premier said.

Various MECs and senior government officials also visited other projects and centres to deliver dignified services to the community.

Economic Development Tourism and Environmental Affairs MEC and government business leader, Siboniso Duma, visited the R19m Maphophoma Milling, which is owned by a co-operative and funded by the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The MEC committed the provincial government support for the co-operative to access more land and to increase their maize production.

He said, the provincial state agencies, including Agri-Development Agency, ITHALA and the KZN Growth Fund, will also ensure access to funding for the co-operative.

Duma also visited the pedestrian bridges that are currently being constructed by Transport and Defence Departments.

Buy local

Finance MEC, Neliswa Peggy Nkonyeni, visited the Casukile Primary Cooperative run by a group of women who manufacture toilet papers. Nkonyeni committed the provincial government to fund the co-operative members’ training on business skills, branding of their products and sourcing new markets for their products.

Nkonyeni also encouraged the Nongoma Local Municipality to buy locally manufactured goods in order to grow the local economy.

Over 20 speed points were donated to Ward 19 businesswomen, in a bid to encourage them to grow their businesses and create more jobs for the locals.

GBV focus

Sport, Arts and Culture MEC, who is also Zululand Cabinet OSS Champion, Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba, visited the Buxedene Clinic where the toilets are not in good working order and have no computers, forcing personnel to capture data manually.

Mahlaba announced that Road D1880 which runs from Bhekumthetho to Ncemaneni will undergo an upgrade to install blacktop, and that the contract has already been advertised with an award expected to be finalised soon.

In addition to the housing shortage, Nongoma faces other challenges, including water, taxi-related killings, revenge murders, unemployment, teenage pregnancy and gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF), which Provincial Cabinet promised to urgently attend to.

The Premier said the departments, working with local government will soon return to the Nongoma Local Municipality, in order to follow up on all the challenges identified during the OSS engagement.

NextOptions


SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
Read more: service delivery, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, Department of Agriculture and Rural Development

Related

Source:
Rioters rampage, causing destruction of Swellendam municipal offices16 Aug 2023
Source: © Julia Larson When it comes to shaping your customer experience and service delivery, do not underestimate the emotional and psychological state of South Africans
8 great CX fundamentals to get your customers back to love doing business with you again8 May 2023
Image source: Terrence Bowen from
Aviation academy to create jobs, skills development for KZN youth28 Oct 2022
Sappi Saiccor Mill expansion and environmental upgrade project lauded by President Ramaphosa
SappiSappi Saiccor Mill expansion and environmental upgrade project lauded by President Ramaphosa21 Sep 2022
Lack of accountability and consequence management plagues local government
Lack of accountability and consequence management plagues local government22 Jun 2022
Better service delivery in SA starts with digital twins
Better service delivery in SA starts with digital twins25 Nov 2021
Ask Africa Orange Index recognises Netcare Medicross for service consistency
Ask Africa Orange Index recognises Netcare Medicross for service consistency18 Oct 2021
What is shaping culture? Cloudy deliveries
What is shaping culture? Cloudy deliveries7 Jun 2021

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz