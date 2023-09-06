Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth Month#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsBiz TakeoutsIAB Bookmarks AwardsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

CatchwordsStellenbosch University Language CentreFalse Bay CollegeEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Tourism News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Tourism & Travel jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


De Lille invites comments on tourism Green Paper

6 Sep 2023
To usher in Tourism Month and the upcoming Summer Campaign, Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille has welcomed Cabinet's concurrence of 'The Green Paper on the Development and Promotion of Tourism in South Africa' to be published for public comment.
Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille -
Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille - SAnews.gov.za

“The Green Paper comes at a particularly exciting time for tourism globally and in South Africa. Tourism is a growth sector and generator of jobs, and tourist destinations need to position themselves to take advantage of this sector’s recovery growth trajectory,” De Lille said.

The tourism sector has continued to grow for the past decade, earning the reputation of being one of the most significant and fastest-growing sectors before Covid-19.

In 2019, it contributed 3.7% to the local GDP and created 780,096 direct South African jobs. Despite numerous advances, the tourism sector lags relative to its potential.

To respond to this challenge and to accelerate inclusive tourism growth, the Department of Tourism embarked on a process of reviewing the 1996 Tourism White Paper.

The policy review process has yielded the Green Paper on the Development and Promotion of Tourism in South Africa. The Green Paper seeks to sustainably grow a more inclusive tourism sector that creates mass employment, reacts to innovations and adapts to future crises.

“The Green Paper seeks to facilitate growth and transformation of the tourism sector by creating an enabling regulatory environment for the present and future, especially with regards to technological developments.

“The Green Paper further seeks to increase the tourism sector’s contribution to the broader economy and drive employment and entrepreneurship, whilst enabling the sector to adapt to future crises.

“I invite the public to study The Green Paper on the Development and Promotion of Tourism in South Africa and provide us with substantive comments,” the Minister said.

The vision of the Green Paper is to sustainably and competitively grow the South African economy through an inclusive, inspiring, visitor-oriented tourism sector that consistently builds partnerships to strengthen the impact of the sector nationally, regionally and globally.

Its aim is also to address barriers to tourism growth and to respond to the social cohesion imperatives of the country.

Key elements include but are not limited to:

  • Implementation of a research-based tourism safety response programme in partnership with relevant agencies.

  • Develop and regularly review tourism crisis management framework to enable a response to crises.

  • Implementation of Tourism BBBEE Codes & strengthening mechanism for access to finance.

  • Facilitation of ease of access to the destination, especially as it relates to immigration and transport.

  • Recommitting the sector to the responsible tourism agenda.

  • Regulation of short-term rental accommodation to ensure policy certainty.

To enable the sector to reach its potential, The Green Paper focuses on four policy thematic areas with a specific focus under each.

The four thematic areas are:

  1. Evolving former policy areas: Tourism governance, safety and security management and transformation.

  2. Emerging policy issues: Embracing technology, crisis management, accessing the destination, quality visitor services, skills supply and employment and tourist services.

  3. Policy issues for targeted growth: Prioritising rural and peri-urban tourism, enhancing domestic tourism for destination resilience and destination marketing and branding.

  4. Sustainable growth model: Responsible tourism, knowledge management research and insights, tourism diplomacy, and tourism trade and investment.

The significance of tourism within the South African economy is widely recognised. The New Growth Path, the National Development Plan (NDP) and several State of the Nation Addresses identify the tourism sector among the core contributors to the country's medium to long-term national economic goals.

The 1996 Tourism White Paper predates many of these government frameworks, particularly the NDP, thus necessitating alignment.

The country's Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan (ERRP) identifies tourism recovery as one of the priority interventions to drive the reconstruction and recovery of the economy.

The Tourism Sector's Recovery Plan also identifies the need to review the policy framework to support the sector's growth.

The gazette for public comment was published on Friday 1 September and is available here.

Any person who wishes to submit written inputs in connection with the Green Paper is invited to do so within 60 days from the date of the gazette. Submissions should be:

  1. Mailed to the Department of Tourism, for attention: Mr Senzo Nkala, Private Bag x424, Pretoria, 0001

  2. Delivered by hand to the Tourism House, 17 Trevenna Street, Sunnyside, Pretoria, 0001

  3. Emailed to az.vog.msiruot@repaPneerGmsiruoT.

The Green Paper is also available on the Department’s website www.tourism.gov.za.

NextOptions


SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
Read more: Tourism Month, summer campaign, Patricia de Lille, Green Paper

Related

Image source: Taryn Elliott from
Tourism, Airbnb sign MoU to grow sector2 days ago
Image source: Clayton from
SA records more than 4 million tourist arrivals30 Aug 2023
Source:
Ensuring safety: De Lille vows to protect Kruger National Park13 Jul 2023
Source:
Patricia de Lille honours graduates in Hermanus14 Jun 2023
Tourism minister presents budget, outlines key priorities
Tourism minister presents budget, outlines key priorities25 May 2023
Minister's optimism sparks hope for sector growth and expansion
Minister's optimism sparks hope for sector growth and expansion9 May 2023
Source: Supplied. Rosemary Anderson, Fedhasa's national chair.
New SA Tourism board members appointed24 Apr 2023
WTM Africa 2023 sets the stage for a new era in African tourism
WTM Africa 2023 sets the stage for a new era in African tourism3 Apr 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz