Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

City Lodge HotelSA AirlinesDomestic Flights South AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Tourism News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Tourism & Travel jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


SanParks executive joins Wildlife Conservation Society

16 Feb 2023
Dr Luthando Dziba, the managing executive for conservation services at South African National Parks (SanParks) has been appointed as regional director for East Africa, Madagascar and the West Indian Ocean at the Wildlife Conservation Society.
Source: Supplied | Dr Luthando Dziba
Source: Supplied | Dr Luthando Dziba

Dziba joined SanParks five and half years ago to lead the conservation services division and has been an invaluable member of the SanParks team and the leadership. He has been the voice of SanParks on matters related to conservation nationally and internationally.

SanParks acting CEO Property Mokoena says: "Dr Dziba’s leadership in SanParks has been felt in our conservation work in all national parks. He and his team have led a number of key initiatives including rhino and elephant conservation, conservation of large predators, protected area expansion, improved management of cultural heritage, innovative conservation finance and advancing conservation research.

"He has also advanced collaboration with stakeholders across various conservation landscapes where we work. He leaves SanParks at a crucial time but his contribution to conservation will continue.”

Makoena adds that SanParks is confident that Dr Dziba will continue to make a positive impact and will advance collaboration between South Africa (especially SanParks) and other international institutions that share the duty of conserving biodiversity across African landscapes.

"On behalf of SanParks, I wish Dr Dziba and his family well on this new journey and hope that his efforts on an international and regional scale will enhance the conservation of Africa’s biodiversity and Africa’s contribution to the recent Global Biodiversity Framework," concluded Mokoena.

Dziba will continue his passion for conservation at a regional scale and contribute to conservation across the African landscape and beyond.

NextOptions
Read more: tourism industry, SANParks, sustainable tourism, South African National Parks, wildlife conservation, Wildlife Conservation Society

Related

Source: Supplied
Airlink to restart Johannesburg-Nosy Be service12 hours ago
Donated wetland to expand Agulhas National Park
Donated wetland to expand Agulhas National Park2 Feb 2023
Aleph Hospitality expands African footprint with upscale hotel in Ghana
Aleph Hospitality expands African footprint with upscale hotel in Ghana31 Jan 2023
2023 Tusk Conservation Awards open for nominations
2023 Tusk Conservation Awards open for nominations31 Jan 2023
Africa's hotel and hospitality sector growth to boom in 2023 - report
Africa's hotel and hospitality sector growth to boom in 2023 - report31 Jan 2023
#BizTrends2023: How hoteliers should prepare for a cookieless world using first-party data
#BizTrends2023: How hoteliers should prepare for a cookieless world using first-party data23 Jan 2023
Source: ©ammentorp via
Cape Town's tourism industry recovers to pre-pandemic levels19 Jan 2023
Travel and tourism are returning but it's not 'same old' anymore
Travel and tourism are returning but it's not 'same old' anymore16 Jan 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz