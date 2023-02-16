SanParks executive joins Wildlife Conservation Society

Dr Luthando Dziba, the managing executive for conservation services at South African National Parks (SanParks) has been appointed as regional director for East Africa, Madagascar and the West Indian Ocean at the Wildlife Conservation Society.

Source: Supplied | Dr Luthando Dziba

Dziba joined SanParks five and half years ago to lead the conservation services division and has been an invaluable member of the SanParks team and the leadership. He has been the voice of SanParks on matters related to conservation nationally and internationally.

SanParks acting CEO Property Mokoena says: "Dr Dziba’s leadership in SanParks has been felt in our conservation work in all national parks. He and his team have led a number of key initiatives including rhino and elephant conservation, conservation of large predators, protected area expansion, improved management of cultural heritage, innovative conservation finance and advancing conservation research.

"He has also advanced collaboration with stakeholders across various conservation landscapes where we work. He leaves SanParks at a crucial time but his contribution to conservation will continue.”

Makoena adds that SanParks is confident that Dr Dziba will continue to make a positive impact and will advance collaboration between South Africa (especially SanParks) and other international institutions that share the duty of conserving biodiversity across African landscapes.

"On behalf of SanParks, I wish Dr Dziba and his family well on this new journey and hope that his efforts on an international and regional scale will enhance the conservation of Africa’s biodiversity and Africa’s contribution to the recent Global Biodiversity Framework," concluded Mokoena.

Dziba will continue his passion for conservation at a regional scale and contribute to conservation across the African landscape and beyond.