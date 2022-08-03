Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Domestic Flights South AfricaBizcommunity.comCity Lodge HotelOur Salad MixEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Tourism News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

#WomensMonth

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Tourism & Travel jobs

  • Travel Designer Cape Town
  • Luxury Vacation Concierge - Virtual Position Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    IDC launches domestic tourism campaign to stimulate economy

    3 Aug 2022
    The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) in partnership with South African Tourism and the Tourism Business Council of South Africa, have brought together select establishments, airlines, and tour operators to launch a travel campaign aimed at stimulating economic recovery and activity in the tourism sector.
    Source:
    Source: 123RF

    The campaign comes on the back of Covid-19, whose impact is estimated to have cost the sector R54.2bn in income between mid-March 2020 and the end of May 2021. For the year 2020, the sector faced a 75% revenue reduction impacting more than 438,000 jobs.

    Prior to the global pandemic, inbound tourism generated approximately R82.5 billion in direct foreign spend (R126.7bn total), contributing an equivalent of 9.2% of GDP. This positioned tourism as the second most important export sector in the economy in 2018. Domestic tourist activity contributed a further R9.49bn in direct expenditure.

    "We recognise the importance of this sector to the country’s economic recovery and job creation prospects. Prior to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, the numbers confirm the importance of the sector in relation to GDP contribution. The subsequent economic lockdowns significantly disrupted the growth momentum in the sector," says Tshokolo Petrus Nchocho, IDC CEO.

    Encouraging South Africans to explore

    As part of the campaign, travellers have an opportunity to secure holiday and leisure travel at a significantly discounted rate of up 35% to selected destinations spread across the country. "We are delighted to present South Africans with an opportunity to explore the many tourism products that our country has to offer, and this is more important especially as we emerge from economic lockdowns and travel bans imposed at the height of the pandemic from May 2020 up to August last year. We are hopeful that this campaign will also help the sector recover some of the jobs lost during lockdowns."

    Nchocho reiterated IDC’s commitment to the sector saying that the Corporation will continue with its initiatives to support the domestic tourism industry through various but structured interventions. Soon after Covid hit our shores, the IDC unveiled a funding package through which it ringfenced R250m from the Covid Relief fund in support of IDC investee companies in the sector.

    "As the economy opens up, we anticipate an increase in local travel across South Africa. Our investment in this initiative demonstrates our confidence in the tourism sector as a key contributor to South Africa’s economy, he added".

    To register visit saishome.co.za.

    NextOptions
    Read more: South African Tourism, Tourism Business Council of South Africa, tourism industry, travel industry, tour operators, travel deals, domestic travel, The Industrial Development Corporation, tourism and travel



    Related

    SA National Parks Week dates announced
    SA National Parks Week dates announced1 day ago
    Sho't Left Travel Week open for registration
    Sho't Left Travel Week open for registration2 days ago
    International arrivals on a steady increase
    International arrivals on a steady increase29 Jul 2022
    Airlink to connect Cape Town and Maputo with direct flights
    Airlink to connect Cape Town and Maputo with direct flights29 Jul 2022
    New eVisa and ETA solutions to transform borders, boost growth
    New eVisa and ETA solutions to transform borders, boost growth28 Jul 2022
    Aleph Hospitality signs third hotel in Uganda
    Aleph Hospitality signs third hotel in Uganda28 Jul 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz