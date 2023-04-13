Industries

Africa


The Steller Effect and 2Stories merge to develop audio content

13 Apr 2023
Cape Town based creative audio agency The Stellar Effect and 2Stories, a content marketing agency have merged.
Source:
Source: www.unsplash.com

Together they are developing a new audio content division at 2Stories that will enable clients to engage with audiences.

Team of specialists

“Even though 2Stories has previously produced audio content as part of our integrated offering, we recognise the importance of building a team of specialists that can lead the strategic and creative development of this growing discipline,” says 2Stories co-founder and chief operating officer Joanne Hope.

“There was a natural fit with The Stellar Effect team, led by Carol Williams, and we couldn’t be more thrilled that she will be leading the charge as head of audio content at 2Stories.”

Source: © Pixabay The Wan-Ifra Digital Media Awards Africa finalists have been announced
SA dominates Wan-Ifra 2023 Africa Digital Media Awards

6 Apr 2023

A musician, composer and entrepreneur, Willliams has always been a creative communicator. After devoting years to building a start-up, her new role will give her more time to develop innovative audio solutions for clients. She says, “I am passionate about the power of narrative and sound, and I am thrilled to use this medium to help people and brands tell their stories.”

Local demand

Adds Anelde Greeff, 2Stories co-founder and chief content officer adds: “The local demand for audio content echoes the global explosion of podcasts, which have the potential to reach consumers on a deeper level with seemingly limitless subject matter.

In the year that radio turns 100 in South Africa, this next step in broadcasting offers an opportunity for more diverse and unique voices to be heard by more people – and we are excited to be able to play a bigger role in making it happen.”

According to The Infinite Dial 2022, a report commissioned by the National Association of Broadcasters South Africa, 61% percent of the South African major metro population have listened to online audio in the last month (up from 39% in the previous study), and 26% have listened to a podcast in the last month.

This is only going to grow, with some estimates putting monthly podcast listenership in South Africa at 19 million by 2024. From a marketing spend perspective, PwC’s Africa and Entertainment Media Outlook 2022-2026 has valued the ‘pandemic-proof’ podcast advertising revenue segment worth R302 million.

“Finding interesting ways to bring more traditional digital channels to life through audio poses an exciting challenge for us, and we’re also considering audio books, sound compositions for brands, and creating a local version of an audio app like Wondery,” concludes Hope.

Source:
