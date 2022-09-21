Industries

    Jacaranda FM announces the winner of #HerPerfectPitch campaign

    21 Sep 2022
    Issued by: Jacaranda FM
    House Hoppers wins over R500,000 business support

    Jacaranda FM has named HouseHoppers the winner of the stations 2022 Women’s Day campaign - ‘HER Perfect Pitch’.

    Jacaranda FM announces the winner of #HerPerfectPitch campaign

    Cheri Afonso and her team at HouseHoppers earned the grand prize valued at over R500,000, with additional business support that will roll out over the months to come. The incredible prize includes;

    • R500,000 advertising package from Jacaranda FM
    • Conceptualisation, production, and creation of a radio advert and amplification on Jacaranda FM's digital channels
    • Six-week mentorship with Jacaranda FM managing director – Deirdre King
    • Tailor-made business model by Jacaranda FM commercial manager – Jane Ruinard
    • Presenter training from Rozanne McKenzie, co-host of The Drive with Rob and Roz and Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp host of The Workzone on Jacaranda FM
    • Membership to the Professional Collective by Woman Of Stature business network, sponsored by Woman of Stature managing director - Charlotte du Plessis
    • PR assistance by Jacaranda FM’s PR consultant - Roxanne Smith of Brandsmith
    • A branding consultation by Tiffany Markman
    • A digital consultation with The Platinum Club's Lee-Roy Wright and El Broide

    “Wow, this prize is just amazing! We are so excited for our on-air campaign to reach more people but we are even more excited to have access to the incredible mentorship from the panel. We know we have a great business, I’m so grateful that the panel agreed and we are beyond excited to make the best of every opportunity in this extraordinary prize” – Cheri Afonso, director of HouseHoppers.

    HouseHoppers joined nine other shortlisted hopefuls at the Jacaranda FM studio on Friday, 16 September, to present their businesses to a panel of women seeking to elevate other women in business.

    “What really caught our eye was the unique aspects and plans of this business. Cheri explained how her team (more than 50% women) assessed the way you live and currently pack your home, and then duplicate that configuration in your new home for minimal interruption to the family or team they are moving. We also really loved how she spoke about the natural evolution of her company culture and their need to formalise the internal and external brand experience,” comments Deirdre King, managing director at Jacaranda FM.

    After submitting a 94.2 second-long video pitch about their business and supporting documents, 48 entries were shortlisted to 10 finalists. The finalists were given the opportunity to refine their pitch as well as time for questions from the panel. Besides for the exciting chance at a win, pitching finalists were given on-the-spot advice and encouragement ranging from brand building ideas to pricing strategies and insightful observations. “We wanted every woman to feel empowered to continue their important business journey no matter the outcome,” adds King.

    The station has invited all competition entrants back to the studio on 3 November 2022 for a networking session with the panel and other business women within the Jacaranda FM community. “Almost every woman we spoke with mentioned their deep desire for mentorship and learning from other business women, we believe we have the perfect platform to connect these incredible entrepreneurs,” adds King.

    Each of the 10 finalist were also gifted a 12 month complimentary membership to the Woman of Stature Professional Collective to continue networking with other like-minded women.

    Watch the winning pitch submission here.

    About HouseHoppers

    HouseHoppers has 17 years of experience in the moving industry, with a unique take on relocation. The team at Househoppers packs, moves, and unpacks your home or office within one day.

    Cheri and her team also assist with utilities accounts, whether its openings, closing, refunds, or queries on an account, HouseHoppers deal with multiple municipalities, including The City of Johannesburg, The City of Ekurhuleni, The City of Mogale City, The City of Tshwane, Johannesburg Water, City Power and Eskom.

    HER Perfect Pitch Panel;

    1. Deirdre King, Jacaranda FM managing director
    2. Jane Ruinard, Jacaranda FM commercial manager
    3. Rozanne McKenzie, co-host of The Drive with Rob and Roz at Jacaranda FM
    4. Elana Africa-Bredenkamp, host of The Workzone at Jacaranda FM
    5. Charlotte du Plessis, Woman of Stature managing director
    6. Roxanne Smith, brand and PR specialist at Brandsmith

    For more information, visit www.jacarandafm.com. You can also follow Jacaranda FM on Facebook, Twitter or on Instagram.

    Jacaranda FM
    Jacaranda FM broadcasts at 94.2FM from Midrand, Gauteng and is one of the most popular radio stations with a substantial footprint across Mzansi. The station has the only bilingual commercial license in the country; broadcasting regionally in English and Afrikaans across Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and the North West Province.
