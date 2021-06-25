RAMS update from the BRC

To keep the marketing, media and advertising industry abreast of information, the Broadcast Research Council of South Africa (BRC), has released a short update on the progress of the new RAMS (Radio Audience Measurement Survey).

“The CATI (Computer Aided Telephonic Interviews) portion of RAMS is currently in field and by the end of June, we will have secured 9,000 interviews which equates to three months’ worth of data representing Q2,” says BRC’s CEO, Gary Whitaker.“As this does not constitute the full sample size of 36,000 the BRC’s Radio Research Committee will scrutinize the data before its release to ensure that we achieve an adequate sample size per station. Subject to this scrutiny session we will be able to release the RAMS data at the end of July or beginning of August 2021.”The methodology will be structured into two parts - firstly, 3,000 CATI (Computer Aided Telephonic Interviews) will be conducted monthly (36,000 per year and nationally representative) providing audience measurement in 15-minute segments, along with audience tracking on radio events and roadshows. The programme will cover 280 stations (commercial, African language and community).Secondly, still to come and to track both linear and non-linear listening, a MediaCell Passive Listening Panel will measure linear broadcast and digital consumption of 4,000 panellists daily, with minute-by-minute tracking of activities.