5FM injects energy into new lineup

31 Mar 2021
5FM has announced their line-up changes for 2021, which includes a brand-new breakfast show. This year the station looks to inject new energy with plenty of fresh talent in keeping with its ethos to bring together South African youth through the power of radio.
Dan Corder takes over the reins of weekday breakfast show, 5 Breakfast

Dan Corder from Good Hope FM takes over the reins of weekday breakfast, and the Capetonian, who cut his teeth at campus radio, is joined by Mathapelo Moloi on News, Xoli Zondo on Sport, and Marli van Eeden on Traffic.

News presenter Moloi is a passionate broadcaster from the Eastern Cape whose love for news and current affairs saw her work in various newsrooms around the country. Zondo got her start in the industry on community TV, followed by her win of the 2013 National SABC Sports Presenter Search, which led her to work on SA FM’s weekend breakfast show for the past few years. Van Eeden also has community radio experience gained while co-hosting a breakfast show on a campus radio station in Stellenbosch.

On his gig as breakfast show presenter, Corder says, “5FM has always been the coolest radio station in my world. It is the station of the future where, together with our loyal 5FM fans across the country, I can make the radio of my dreams.”

Stephanie B will hold the fort of mid-mornings (Mon – Fri: 9am-12pm) while Zanele Potelwa takes over the afternoon slot (Mon – Fri: 12pm – 3pm). Potelwa joined 5FM as a member of the 5Squad before reading traffic on the breakfast show for the past year. An accomplished presenter for both television and radio, she is known for her effervescent personality and is sure to bring something special with her own weekday show. Potelwa will be joined by newsreader Yanga Mjoli.
#BehindtheMask: Zanele Potelwa, presenter on 5FM and Selimathunzi

This week I go behind the mask with Zanele Potelwa, traffic presenter on 5FM's 'The Roger Goode Show' and presenter on SABC 1's Selimathunzi...

By Evan-Lee Courie 25 Jan 2021


Roger Goode takes his special brand of on-air craziness to weekday nights, taking over the Monday – Friday 6pm – 7pm slots as well as an extended version of the show on Fridays at 7pm until 10pm. Leah Jazz, another success story of the 5Squad, will take over the late-night slot Monday – Thursday 10pm – 1am and, with her edgy personality, will bring life to after hours.

The stations’ weekend breakfast show Saturday and Sunday, 7am – 10am, will see Nicole da Silva continue as the presenter and gain a new news presenter and sports presenter. Edah Setati joins Nicole da Silva on news while Wesley Gabriels, who has worked at multiple stations in Cape Town, is on sport.

Hosting the Top 40 on 5 on Saturday (10am – 2pm) as well as 5 Takeover on Sunday at the same time is broadcaster Nick Archibald, who describes himself as an entertainer at heart and looks forward to joining the national radio station.

Award-winning presenter Kea Boya joins the station to host two shows on Saturday and Sunday, 2pm – 5pm. Boya joined campus radio in 2018 and has since won a Radio Award for a drive show and looks to bring her brand of engaging and relatable radio to a broader audience.

Television graduate Boipelo Mooketsi has been working on campus radio for the past four years and will host two new weekend shows on 5FM on Saturday and Sunday, 10pm – 1am.

Here's the new 5FM lineup...

Monday – Thursday


4am - 6am: 5 Early Mornings with Karabo Ntshweng
6am - 9am: 5 Breakfast with Dan Corder, Mathapelo Moloi, Xoli Zondo and Marli van Eeden
9am - 12pm: 5 Mid Mornings with Stephanie B
12pm - 3pm: 5 Lunch with Zanele Potelwa and Yanga Mjoli
3pm - 6pm: 5 Drive with Nick Hamman, Nadia Romanos, Jude van Wyk and Bibi Mbangula
6pm - 7pm: The Roger Goode Show on 5
7pm - 10pm: 5 Nights with Smash Afrika
10pm - 1 am: 5 After Hours with Leah Jazz
1am - 4am: 5 Music

Friday


4am - 6am: 5 Early Mornings with Karabo Ntshweng
6am - 9am: 5 Breakfast with Dan Corder, Mathapelo Moloi, Xoli Zondo and Marli van Eeden
9am - 12pm: 5 Mid Mornings with Stephanie B
12pm - 3pm: 5 Lunch with Zanele Potelwa and Yanga Mjoli
3pm - 6pm: 5 Drive with Nick Hamman, Nadia Romanos, Jude van Wyk and Bibi Mbangula
6pm - 7pm: The Roger Goode Show on 5
7pm - 10pm: The Roger Goode Show Extended on 5
10pm - 1 am: In Das We Trust on 5 with Das Kapital
1am - 4am: 5 Music

Saturday


4am - 7am: 5 Weekend Early Mornings with Justin Toerien
7am - 10am: Xtra Loud Mornings on 5 with Nicole da Silva, Edah Setati and Wesley Gabriels
10am - 2pm: Top 40 on 5 with Nick Archibald
2pm- 5pm: 5 Weekend Afternoons with Kea Boya
5pm - 7pm: The House Connect on 5 with DJ Loyd
7pm - 10pm: The Kyle Cassim Show on 5
10pm - 1am: 5 Weekend Nights with Boipelo Mooketsi
1am - 4am: 5 Music

Sunday


4am - 7am: 5 Weekend Early Mornings with Justin Toerien
7am - 10am: Xtra Loud Mornings on 5 with Nicole da Silva, Edah Setati and WesleyGabriels
10am - 2pm: 5 Takeover with Nick Archibald
2pm- 5pm: 5 Weekend Afternoons with Kea Boya
5pm - 7pm: Selective Styles on 5 with Kid Fonque
7pm - 10pm: The Stir Up on 5 with Ms Cosmo
10pm - 1am: 5 Weekend Nights with Boipelo Mooketsi
1am - 4am: 5 Music
