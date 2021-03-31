Why businesses need digital signage in 2021

As the way we interact with the world around us becomes increasingly digital, more opportunities for innovative and engaging digital experiences are emerging for brands and advertisers to reach customers. While online marketing strategies that leverage SEO or social media promotion have long been taking precedence over traditional methods such as print or radio, in-store advertising is also undergoing a significant digital transformation. As lockdown restrictions ease and retail spaces open up, there's never been a better time to take another look at digital signage.