Ligwalagwala FM revamps lineup

It has become a norm that radio reinvents itself continuously, hence the changes that are implemented in April every year. Ligwalagwala FM listeners can expect some changes to the programme line up mainly on the Midday and Graveyard shows this year. Up the sleeve is a couple of presenter shifts aimed at bringing some flair into the on air offering of Mpumalanga's leading radio station.

Changes

Weekdays Show & Time Current Presenter Change/s Asikalali Silalele

00h00-03h00 Carol Malumane Automation

00h00-04h00 Vuka Sambe

03h00-05h30 T-Boy Carol Malumane

04h00-05h30 Khibika Natsi

12h00-15h00 Co-hosted by

Hlengiwe & Sweet-Mike

Producer: The Prince Presenter: Hlengiwe Sindane

Producer: The Prince

12h00-15h00 Saturday Akulalwa

00h00-03h00 DJ Afro

Sir-Tellus

Together as: ‘Afrotellus’ Automation

00h00-05h00 Kusa Kusa

03h00-06h00 Thandeka ‘TDK’ Tonga Thandeka ‘TDK’ Tonga

05h00-06h00 Hit Parade

07h00-09h00 The Prince Sweet-Mike

07h00-09h00 Sunday Akulalwa

00h00-03h00 DJ Afro

Sir-Tellus

Together as: ‘Afrotellus’ Automation

00h00-05h00 Kusa Kusa

03h00-06h00 Thandeka ‘TDK’ Tonga Thandeka ‘TDK’ Tonga

05h00-06h00 Siyadvumisa

07h00-09h00 Pastor Portia Thandeka ‘TDK’ Tonga

07h00-09h00 Weekend Wrap

22h00-00h00 Mawethu N T-Boy

Night time radio will not be the same again as the station introduces automation from midnight to the early hours of the morning. The shift to automation has necessitated an adjustment to the lengths on some shows (12am – 4am on Monday to Friday and 12am – 5am on weekends).Listeners can however rest assured that daytime slots will retain their duration and show names.Introduced changes will see Sweet-Mike bidding farewell to the Midday Show (12pm – 3pm) headed to the ‘Hit Parade’ on Saturdays from 7am - 9am. He will also continue doing what he does best, serenading audiences with soulful sounds every Sunday from 12pm – 3pm.Hlengiwe Sindane, who has a traceable career path in radio, will drive the midday show, with ‘The Prince’ as her producer, together they are tasked with bringing fresh and innovative content ideas to serve the needs and interests of consumers.The station has had to release the Midnight duo ‘Afrotellus’ after they have served nine years following their scooping the ‘MP’s Finest DJ Competition’ in 2011.“We are repackaging the brand in line with operational cost containment measures to attain financial sustainability. The past year has been hard globally due to the covid-19 pandemic and its impact on businesses; the station is no exception, hence the basis for rationalising some time channels and exploring automation for the first time. This will definitely not impact our on-air delivery; listeners can still rely on the station for credible content, news and everything entertainment” said Thembi Madubandlela, acting station manager at Ligwalagwala FM.With the exception of the shows listed below; all other shows remain as they are.Shows and changes to be effected: