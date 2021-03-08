Thando 'Thabooty' Thabethe to drive listeners home on the 947 Drive with Thando

947, part of Primedia Broadcasting's portfolio of radio stations, announced that actress, MC and well-known broadcast personality Thando Thabethe will be joining the team as the official drive time host of 947 Drive with Thando, weekdays from 3pm - 7pm, co-hosted by energetic and fearless Alex Caige.