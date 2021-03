Thando 'Thabooty' Thabethe to drive listeners home on the 947 Drive with Thando

947, part of Primedia Broadcasting's portfolio of radio stations, announced that actress, MC and well-known broadcast personality Thando Thabethe will be joining the team as the official drive time host of 947 Drive with Thando, weekdays from 3pm - 7pm, co-hosted by energetic and fearless Alex Caige.

947 station manager Thando Makhunga says:Recognised for her savvy approach to her career, Thabethe embodies the rewards of hard work and determination. In fact, she has been making waves since cutting her teeth in radio as a student presenter on UJ FM. Thabethe is known for her distinctive style, bringing her own flavour of music and conversation to everything she does. Over the years, she has developed an accessible and engaging rapport with her audiences, creating real connections and appealing to a broad and inclusive fan-base that spans the wider South African audience.comments Thabethe.As part of the changes to the drive time show, 947 bids a fond farewell to the high-spirited and effervescent Mantsoe Pout. We wish her well in her future endeavours. Final 947 lineup changes will be revealed on Thursday, 11 March 2021.