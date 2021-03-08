Thando 'Thabooty' Thabethe to drive listeners home on the 947 Drive with Thando

947, part of Primedia Broadcasting's portfolio of radio stations, announced that actress, MC and well-known broadcast personality Thando Thabethe will be joining the team as the official drive time host of 947 Drive with Thando, weekdays from 3pm - 7pm, co-hosted by energetic and fearless Alex Caige.
947 station manager Thando Makhunga says: "Thando has over a decade of experience in the entertainment industry and has proven to be a successful and gifted presenter during her time on various radio stations. She is a young, dynamic and multi-talented woman, whose drive and ambition is a great example for all aspirational South Africans with the courage to reach – and work – for their dreams. She represents the spirit, curiosity and energy of the modern 947 listener. We are thrilled that she has chosen 947 for her return to radio. Commercially, 947 continues to deliver a compelling proposition that partners with our clients to bring their brands alive."
Recognised for her savvy approach to her career, Thabethe embodies the rewards of hard work and determination. In fact, she has been making waves since cutting her teeth in radio as a student presenter on UJ FM. Thabethe is known for her distinctive style, bringing her own flavour of music and conversation to everything she does. Over the years, she has developed an accessible and engaging rapport with her audiences, creating real connections and appealing to a broad and inclusive fan-base that spans the wider South African audience.“I am really excited to be returning to radio and to have been approached by Joburg’s coolest frequency 947 – is just fantastic. I have always loved the radio as a medium to genuinely connect with people through music and conversation. I believe that music is a true leveller, bringing people together in a place and time that is just about what they are hearing and how it makes them feel. I can’t wait to get behind the mic and contribute to our 947 audience’s listening experience,”
comments Thabethe.
As part of the changes to the drive time show, 947 bids a fond farewell to the high-spirited and effervescent Mantsoe Pout. We wish her well in her future endeavours. Final 947 lineup changes will be revealed on Thursday, 11 March 2021.
