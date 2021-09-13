Industries

WATCH: HP places greater value on youth and education, getting the right devices into the right hands

13 Sep 2021
Issued by: HP
Bradley Pulford, VP and managing director for HP Africa, discusses HP's leadership goals, how the company is bridging the gap between youth and education as well as the reasoning behind the Africa First Time Buyer campaign and how it came to be.
