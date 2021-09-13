WATCH: HP places greater value on youth and education, getting the right devices into the right hands

BizTakeouts Radio Show & Podcasts
EXCLUSIVE: Why Accenture plans to acquire King James GroupThis week news broke that Accenture has entered into an agreement to acquire King James Group, a highly awarded creative agency with expertise in brand strategy, creativity and digital marketing services. Evan-Lee Courie
SA's top-rated olive oils revealed for 2021The winners of the 2021 SA Olive Awards have been announced. The annual SA Olive Awards, a premier fixture on the South African olive industry calendar, acknowledges the commitment and the strive for excellence that characterises the country's local olive oil industry.
All the Sunday Times GenNext 2021 winners!The winners across 61 categories of the Sunday Times GenNext survey, conducted by Yellowwood, were announced during a live-streamed online celebration on 9 September 2021.
New marketing and digital agency, Marketing Grit launchesMarketing Grit is a Cape Town-based boutique marketing and digital agency that fuses 'solid' strategy, creative thinking and experience to create a unique offering that makes a positive difference to brands that desire accelerated and sustainable success. Evan-Lee Courie
All the winners from the Most Awards 2021The winners of the 12th Most Awards were announced during an online, live-streamed awards ceremony on 8 September 2021.
The power of influencer marketing for e-commerce brandsInfluencer marketing has progressed rapidly. But, as with many areas of the digital space, the last couple of months has seen it become a vital element in the marketing landscape. Matthew Leighton
#BehindtheBrandManager: Savanna's Eugene Lenford speaks to making your brand workCovid-19 has been a difficult time for many industries, and the alcohol industry in South Africa has faced some challenges due to lockdown regulations and bans. We spoke with Eugene Lenford, marketing manager of Savanna, to find out how these challenges can be faced. Emily Stander
Cape Town International Animation Festival returns as hybrid event in OctoberThe ninth Cape Town International Animation Festival (CTIAF), presented by Animation SA takes place from 1 - 3 October 2021 online and in-person at the Old Biscuit Mill in Woodstock.
Access to digital financial services across remote AfricaA biometric smart card will provide access to government assistance and basic financial services to remote communities in sub-Saharan Africa.
Invitation to tenderKaya 959 (T/A Kaya FM 95.9 Pty Ltd) requests interested bidders to bid for the following tender. Kaya 959
WATCH: HP places greater value on youth and education, getting the right devices into the right hands
Bradley Pulford, VP and managing director for HP Africa, discusses HP's leadership goals, how the company is bridging the gap between youth and education as well as the reasoning behind the Africa First Time Buyer campaign and how it came to be.
