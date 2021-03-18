Uber offers 1m rides to teachers across the world

Uber has offered one million rides to teachers around the world to and from vaccination appointments to support the reopening of schools and to protect teachers and their communities.

Dan Gold via Unsplash

As a member of the Global Education Coalition, Uber worked with UNESCO and its partners during the first wave of Covid-19 to deliver meals to the hardest-hit students in countries such as the UK, Kenya, Mexico and Colombia.With cases of Covid-19 still rising around the world, and many schools either fully or partially closed, Uber and UNESCO are extending their partnership. Together, Uber and UNESCO aim to remove transportation as a barrier to accessing vaccinations for teachers around the world as and when governments allow local teachers to get vaccinated."We look forward to building on this extended partnership with UNESCO, harnessing the power of the Uber platform to help connect teachers with vaccines, as we all work together to help end this pandemic," says Frans Hiemstra, general manager for Uber sub-Saharan Africa."The ongoing effects of the pandemic are being felt by teachers and families around the world. We are committed to supporting teachers return to classrooms safely," says Stefania Giannini, UNESCO assistant director-general for education."We are delighted to continue our partnership with Uber to provide rides to teachers to access vaccinations as these become available; this will make a meaningful difference for many educators and school communities around the world and help children get back to learning in classrooms as soon as possible."The one million rides for teachers will be available for teachers in the following countries: Argentina, Bangladesh, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, Egypt, Germany, India, Japan, Kenya, Mexico, Nigeria, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Ukraine, UK and USA.