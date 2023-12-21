Industries

    21 Dec 2023
    Radisson Hotel Group has announced the opening of Radisson Safari Hotel Hoedspruit, its first Safari hotel in Africa and its 11th hotel in South Africa. Tucked between two renowned nature reserves, Kruger National Park and Blyde River Canyon, the hotel is located 2km outside Hoedspruit in the heart of the grasslands in the Limpopo province and just 20 minutes from Eastgate Airport.
    Source: Supplied

    Boasting majestic views of the Drakensberg mountains, the highest mountain range in southern Africa, Radisson Safari Hotel Hoedspruit is surrounded by endless destination-immersing activities. Guests can take part in bucket-list safari adventures to spot local wildlife such as lions, rhinoceros, and elephants, go trekking on horseback, or take in the sprawling landscape from a hot air balloon.

    The hotel offers a range of room types from standard rooms with garden and mountain views to Premium Suites featuring private pools and relaxing outdoor seating areas to take in the natural landscape. With a contemporary Scandinavian design, the hotel's 138 rooms and suites provide a calming setting with natural materials, wooden details and rich, earthy colours that pay homage to its African surroundings.

    Radisson opens first safari hotel in SA

    At the thatched roof restaurant, Mirage, guests can enjoy South African and Lebanese-inspired cuisine on the restaurant’s wrap-around deck, with convenient access to a sunbathing area and pool in the summer, as well as an outdoor fireplace on cooler evenings.

    Pegasus restaurant offers fresh and wholesome Mediterranean, Italian, Mexican, and American-inspired dishes, gourmet ice cream, and frozen cocktails, served alongside the adults-only swimming pool. At the hotel’s third restaurant, Boma, guests can indulge in some of Africa’s most popular delicacies such as the local sausage, Boerewors; Bobotie; and a selection of game meat.

    "We are thrilled to open the doors of our first safari-inspired hotel in South Africa. The opening of Radisson Safari Hotel Hoedspruit marks our 11th hotel opening in South Africa and completes our own Golden Triangle Safari offering with exquisite properties in Cape Town and the recently opened Radisson Blu Resort Mosi-oa-Tunya in Livingstone," says Tim Cordon, chief operating officer, Middle East & Africa, Radisson Hotel Group.

    Source: Supplied

    "My team and I are thrilled to introduce the world to the perfect combination of hospitality with Radisson’s renowned Yes I Can! Service philosophy and our unmatched safari-inspired setting. Our extensive offering will ensure guests have an unforgettable experience whether they are enjoying a family holiday, a serene couples escape, or a meeting and event in a unique backdrop," says Charles McCarthy, general manager of Radisson Hotel Safari Hoedspruit.

    Featuring a planter roof and inspiring views of the surrounding grasslands, Radisson Hotel Safari Hoedspruit will offer a tranquil and rejuvenating escape at its Amani Spa. Guests can indulge in a variety of pampering treatments in the spa’s five treatment rooms including a private couple’s suite.

    The spa also features a health bar, hair and nail salon and a soothing steam room. A 24-hour fitness centre is also accessible to guests looking to stay active during their stay and offers the latest modern cardio and strength training equipment as well as yoga or Tai Chi sessions tucked away among the grasslands.

    The hotel’s versatile meetings and events spaces consist of five different meeting venues, including comfortable boardrooms, meeting rooms, and a main banquet hall accommodating up to 200 guests.

