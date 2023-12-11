Industries

    Valor Hospitality Partners opens first West African hotel in the DRC

    11 Dec 2023
    11 Dec 2023
    Global hospitality management company, Valor Hospitality Partners and Hilton have expanded their global portfolio with the opening of Hilton Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The hotel is Valor Hospitality Partners’ first property in West Africa and Hilton's first in the DRC.
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    Hilton Kinshasa is centrally located in the business and shopping district of La Gombe, with the ferry crossing to Brazzaville, a five-minute walk from the property. The hotel is adjacent to the Congo Trade Centre, close to the United States Embassy and offers VIP transfers to N’djili International Airport. Other attractions include the Kinshasa Golf Course and the Pentecost Martyrs Stadium.

    "This inaugural Valor property in West Africa has opened to great acclaim. Hilton Kinshasa is a milestone achievement that reiterates our unwavering commitment to providing exceptional guest service on a global scale while also providing top-tier accommodation offerings and experiences," says Euan McGlashan, co-founder, and CEO of Valor Hospitality Partners.

    Africa hospitality growth

    "With a portfolio of notable properties around the world, we are confident Hilton Kinshasa adds to our burgeoning reputation of offering branded hospitality excellence."

    "We are delighted to welcome Valor Hospitality and Hilton to Kinshasa. Modern Construction is proud to introduce this world-class hotel to the people of the DRC as well as global travellers and we were honoured to have the hotel officially opened by President Felix Tshisekedi," says Harish Jagtani, owner, and president of the HJ Group of Companies.

    The hotel offers 178 rooms and suites, business lounges, an executive lounge and a private pool terrace with cocktail and lounge seating; an expansive library and 12 conference and event spaces—including a ballroom, eight banquet rooms and a wedding lounge. The hotel also features a food and beverage offering for travellers, including Trouvaille, a French bistro, Allez, a sports bar, Café Tartine lobby bar and Vianderie, a modern eatery.

    "We are thrilled to have opened the highly anticipated Hilton Kinshasa on time after an accelerated 3-month preopening period. Valor mobilized a global task team to achieve the target opening date and we are proud to offer our guests Hilton’s renowned hospitality.

    "The property features an extraordinary blend of Congolese hospitality, exquisite design inspired by the local culture, and unique experiences that are creating cherished memories to last a lifetime," says Marc Frere, general manager of Hilton Kinshasa.

