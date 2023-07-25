Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

IAB Bookmarks Awards & SummitCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

City Lodge HotelFusionDesignMANGO-OMCEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Hospitality News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Tourism & Travel jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Report reveals SA's key hotel performance trends

25 Jul 2023
Hotel management system, RoomRaccoon recently published its latest report examining hotel performance and trends in South Africa.
Source: ©anyaberkut via
Source: ©anyaberkut via 123RF

The report, the South African Mid-Year Hospitality Report 2023, gathered data from over 3,800 rooms in independent hotels, bed and breakfasts, and lodges in South Africa and analysed key hotel performance metrics such as revenue per available room (RevPAR), occupancy rate, booking and payment behaviour over the past two years.

Some of the report’s key findings include

:

Hotels are generating better revenue – According to RoomRaccoon’s data, hotels have significantly increased their revenue by upselling room upgrades. This saw a revenue increase of 106% from December 2021 to December 2022.

Direct bookings remain strong – South African properties grew direct bookings by 12% in the past year, amassing over 20,000 direct bookings. This indicates that properties are becoming better at persuading guests to book via their websites.

Source: Supplied - RoomRaccoon direct booking volume in South Africa Jan 2021 - May 2023
Source: Supplied - RoomRaccoon direct booking volume in South Africa Jan 2021 - May 2023

Events make a comeback – Events such as concerts, sporting competitions and large conferences experienced surges in hotel occupancy and Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR). Notably, the Formula E-Prix in Cape Town resulted in an impressive occupancy rate of 77%, surpassing the yearly average by 21%. Moreover, the RevPAR surged to R1,947, which was R1,117 higher than the average for the year.

Cape Town sees longer stays – Based on the data, Cape Town has emerged as a preferred destination for longer stays, with three-day stays being the most common choice among visitors. This trend could be attributed to the increasing number of digital nomads and bleisure travellers visiting the city.

Payments technology increases in popularity – VCC payments have increased by 188% from May 2022 - May 2023. South African hoteliers recorded the highest VCC payment transactions in January, accounting for 5,136 payments.

Source: Supplied - RoomRaccoon VCC payment volume in South Africa Jan 2021 - May 2023
Source: Supplied - RoomRaccoon VCC payment volume in South Africa Jan 2021 - May 2023

Commenting on the data, Niels Verspui, market head of RoomRaccoon Southern and East Africa, says: "In today's dynamic travel landscape, it's more important than ever to base your business decisions on data. Analysing the numbers has become the best way to spot trends, develop effective strategies, and determine where to invest your efforts and money."

Niels emphasises that hotels should concentrate on a dynamic pricing strategy so as not to leave money on the table. He says: "Based on our data, it's evident that events in South Africa have positively influenced hotel occupancy rates and RevPAR. It's crucial for hoteliers to closely monitor and capitalise on any attractions taking place in their city.

"To make the most of these opportunities, hotels can implement yield management rules to ensure their rates are always optimal with fluctuating demand. Furthermore, automating the upsell process will enable them to maximise revenue during these bustling periods."

NextOptions
Read more: hospitality industry, hotel industry, hotel occupancy, South Africa hotel industry, tourism and travel, RoomRaccoon, Niels Verspui



Related

Source: Free-Photos via
FlyNamibia and Airlink make booking easier for travellers4 hours ago
Source: Supplied | Radisson Collection Resort Marsa Alam Port Phoenice
Radisson Hotel Group reports strong H1 growth5 hours ago
Weak rand and affordable luxury beckon global travellers
Weak rand and affordable luxury beckon global travellers1 day ago
Babylonstoren takes top honours as Best Resort Hotel in Africa
Babylonstoren takes top honours as Best Resort Hotel in Africa18 Jul 2023
Source:
Foreign tourism rebounds with help from the African market6 Jul 2023
Wesgro launches new Roblox game to inspire young travellers and families
Wesgro launches new Roblox game to inspire young travellers and families29 Jun 2023
Source: Supplied. Astrino Nicoloudakis, chief investment officer of Acsion Limited.
The future of AI in the hospitality industry19 Jun 2023
SanParks to donate game to emerging farmers
SanParks to donate game to emerging farmers9 Jun 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz