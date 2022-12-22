Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Sumitomo DunlopAsante SolutionsSA AirlinesDomestic Flights South AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Hospitality News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Tourism & Travel jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Newmark launches Letamo Lodge at Qwabi Private Game Reserve

22 Dec 2022
Newmark Hotels and Reserves has launched Letamo Lodge at Qwabi Private Game Reserve. The family-friendly luxury lodge - the first of three that have jointly undergone an R120m refurbishment - is nestled within the Waterberg of the Limpopo province.
Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

Qwabi, meaning 'African wild cat' in the local Sesotho language, is a safari destination that has recently been added to the blue-chip Newmark portfolio.

Letamo Lodge is the largest lodge at Qwabi and is ideal for family safaris, with a number of child-friendly activities and amenities available.

Letamo boasts 58 rooms that include 10 luxury suites with private plunge pools. All rooms have been stylishly reimagined by the Cape Town-based design firm Francois Du Plessis Interiors, who have created an Afro-chic ambience to complement the environment.

Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

Amenities include a padel court, two swimming pools and a luxury boutique bush spa. Diners can enjoy the main restaurant and the outdoor boma.

Children and conservation

Letamo’s have also curated a child-friendly safari offering. Activities coordinator Lindsay Whitton says she has devised the ‘junior conservationists programme’ to encourage an appreciation of the natural world. “At QWABI,” she says, ”conservation underpins our core values and we want to instil this same passion in young children. It’s the way forward and all the activities we offer have this front of mind.”

She explains that on arrival at Letamo, each child receives a backpack that contains a hat, a bird and animal list, stationery and reusable straws and water bottles to demonstrate the move away from plastic and to advocate sustainability from the get-go.

“There’ll be an opportunity every day to do something age-appropriate both in camp and nearby, with youngsters chaperoned at all times.”

Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

Opening in Q1 and Q2 of 2023

The 25-room Babohi Lodge, which will be exclusively for adult guests, will be defined by fine cuisine, refined accommodation and extensive facilities including a large swimming pool, dedicated wellness spa, fitness centre, restaurant, bar, vinotèque and boma. Semela, suited more to groups and corporate getaways will feature 24 guest rooms, as well as a swimming pool, restaurant and bush bar.

Qwabi joins the Newmark portfolio of privately owned game reserves that includes Motswari Private Game Reserve in the Timbavati, neighbouring the Kruger National Park; Nkomazi Private Game Reserve in Mpumalanga, Mount Camdeboo Private Game Reserve in the Eastern Cape and Serengeti Sojourn, a luxury mobile camp that follows the annual migration in East Africa.

QWABI Private Game Reserve is approximately three hours by road from Johannesburg and 60kms from the town of Bela Bela.

NextOptions
Read more: hospitality industry, travel industry, tourism and travel

Related

What to expect from business travel in 2023
What to expect from business travel in 20231 day ago
Radisson opens first Zambian resort
Radisson opens first Zambian resort2 days ago
Ethiopian Airlines sees passenger rebound from Covid this year
Ethiopian Airlines sees passenger rebound from Covid this year3 days ago
Source: Sm105 via
Fastjet adds two new Zim routes3 days ago
Iata, South Africa Civil Aviation Authority sign MoU on aviation safety
Iata, South Africa Civil Aviation Authority sign MoU on aviation safety3 days ago
Food and beverage boost for Eastern Cape tourism
Food and beverage boost for Eastern Cape tourism3 days ago
Global research reveals key trends shaping the hotel industry
Global research reveals key trends shaping the hotel industry15 Dec 2022
Image source:©welcomia via
Visa openness in Africa sees steady improvement in policies14 Dec 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz