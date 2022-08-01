Industries

    Book a Womandla! weekend special with City Lodge Hotel Group

    1 Aug 2022
    Issued by: City Lodge Hotel
    Womandla! is the cheer this Women's Month. Let us make you feel special with our Women's Month accommodation promotion. Every weekend from 1-31 August 2022 - Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays - we're offering up to 30% off our best available rate (BAR) on Courtyard Hotels, City Lodge Hotels (excluding City Lodge Hotel at OR Tambo International Airport) and Town Lodges, and up to 10% off BAR at Road Lodges (excluding Road Lodge Umhlanga Ridge).
    City Lodge Hotel Eastgate
    City Lodge Hotel Eastgate
    City Lodge Hotel Newtown
    City Lodge Hotel Newtown

    In addition, we’ll give you a R100 accommodation discount voucher to go towards your next leisure stay with us (valid until 28 February 2023). During the period 5–9 August 2022, we’ll drop off a surprise gift for female guests staying in our hotels, and on Women’s Day, 9 August 2022, we’re boosting our famous breakfast buffet. Breakfast is an additional R175 per person at Courtyard Hotels, City Lodge Hotels and Town Lodges and a light breakfast is R95 at Road Lodges. Depending on the hotel brand, we’ll have extras such as fresh fruit skewers, wholesome Bircher’s muesli, delicious cake of the day and chocolate-coated croissants, indulgent Nutella pancakes, creamy eggs Benedict, breakfast bagels and a tasty mushroom dish. We believe the celebration of all that this public holiday means should start first thing in the morning!

    City Lodge Hotel V&A Waterfront
    City Lodge Hotel V&A Waterfront
    Courtyard Hotel Waterfall City
    Courtyard Hotel Waterfall City

    Lindiwe Sanweni-Siddo, chief operating officer at City Lodge Hotel Group, says: “Women carry a lot of the extra duties in society, be it child-rearing or caring for the elderly, running the home and ensuring the needs of her family are met, all while pursuing careers. The Women’s Month special lets us show you our appreciation for all you do, so that you can put your feet up and relax, taking time to recharge your batteries and let someone else take care of you for a change.”

    Road Lodge Southgate
    Road Lodge Southgate
    Town Lodge Umhlanga
    Town Lodge Umhlanga

    Don't forget, almost all of our Town Lodges and Road Lodges now offer the new #Eat-in restaurants serving lunch and dinner, with a range of hearty and tasty meals on the menu.

    Don’t miss out – book by selecting the 'WKND Special' rate on our website www.clhg.com (terms and conditions apply).

    City Lodge Hotel
    The City Lodge Hotel Group's brands - the Fairview Hotel, Courtyard Hotels, City Lodge Hotels, Town Lodge and Road Lodge, provide quality accommodation for business and leisure travellers. The group focuses on providing service excellence, convenience and consistency across all of its well established brands
