Book a Womandla! weekend special with City Lodge Hotel Group

Womandla! is the cheer this Women's Month. Let us make you feel special with our Women's Month accommodation promotion. Every weekend from 1-31 August 2022 - Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays - we're offering up to 30% off our best available rate (BAR) on Courtyard Hotels, City Lodge Hotels (excluding City Lodge Hotel at OR Tambo International Airport) and Town Lodges, and up to 10% off BAR at Road Lodges (excluding Road Lodge Umhlanga Ridge).

In addition, we’ll give you a R100 accommodation discount voucher to go towards your next leisure stay with us (valid until 28 February 2023). During the period 5–9 August 2022, we’ll drop off a surprise gift for female guests staying in our hotels, and on Women’s Day, 9 August 2022, we’re boosting our famous breakfast buffet. Breakfast is an additional R175 per person at Courtyard Hotels, City Lodge Hotels and Town Lodges and a light breakfast is R95 at Road Lodges. Depending on the hotel brand, we’ll have extras such as fresh fruit skewers, wholesome Bircher’s muesli, delicious cake of the day and chocolate-coated croissants, indulgent Nutella pancakes, creamy eggs Benedict, breakfast bagels and a tasty mushroom dish. We believe the celebration of all that this public holiday means should start first thing in the morning!

Lindiwe Sanweni-Siddo, chief operating officer at City Lodge Hotel Group, says: “Women carry a lot of the extra duties in society, be it child-rearing or caring for the elderly, running the home and ensuring the needs of her family are met, all while pursuing careers. The Women’s Month special lets us show you our appreciation for all you do, so that you can put your feet up and relax, taking time to recharge your batteries and let someone else take care of you for a change.”

Don't forget, almost all of our Town Lodges and Road Lodges now offer the new #Eat-in restaurants serving lunch and dinner, with a range of hearty and tasty meals on the menu.

Don’t miss out – book by selecting the 'WKND Special' rate on our website www.clhg.com (terms and conditions apply).



