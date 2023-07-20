Industries

Software Company news South Africa

#MandelaMonth: BET Software continues being a catalyst for positive change

20 Jul 2023
Issued by: BET Software
This month, BET Software remembers the life and legacy of Nelson Mandela.
BET Software made a positive difference in communities on Mandela Day.
Mandela said: "What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived; it is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead."

To show that the company is part of a great generation, the BET Software team spent its 67 minutes on Mandela Day giving back to underserved communities. The BET Software team in Durban travelled to Stanger – along with the Hollywood Foundation and the Hollywoodbets team – to assist Enduduzweni Community Care Centre and Vumehlo Hospice with essential winter supplies. The BET Software team in Johannesburg also made a difference by extending a helping hand to the Fountain Of Love Orphanage Centre, in Katlehong.

Michael Collins, general manager at BET Software, says his team created a ripple effect of happiness and hopes to continue leaving an indelible mark.

“Nelson Mandela’s commitment to social justice, and his dedication to improving the lives of others is always a source of inspiration. As a company, we empower and invest in communities throughout the year. Nelson Mandela Day is a reminder of why we constantly need to uplift others,” he explained.

BET Software was part of the global movement on Mandela Day, to build stronger communities through collective action.

BET Software
BET Software is on a mission to push technological boundaries to create world-class online and retail betting solutions, as well as other pioneering software solutions and systems.
Read more: Nelson Mandela, Mandela Day, Michael Collins, BET Software



