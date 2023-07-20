MandelaMonth: BET Software continues being a catalyst for positive change

This month, BET Software remembers the life and legacy of Nelson Mandela.

BET Software made a positive difference in communities on Mandela Day.

Mandela said: "What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived; it is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead."

To show that the company is part of a great generation, the BET Software team spent its 67 minutes on Mandela Day giving back to underserved communities. The BET Software team in Durban travelled to Stanger – along with the Hollywood Foundation and the Hollywoodbets team – to assist Enduduzweni Community Care Centre and Vumehlo Hospice with essential winter supplies. The BET Software team in Johannesburg also made a difference by extending a helping hand to the Fountain Of Love Orphanage Centre, in Katlehong.

Michael Collins, general manager at BET Software, says his team created a ripple effect of happiness and hopes to continue leaving an indelible mark.

“Nelson Mandela’s commitment to social justice, and his dedication to improving the lives of others is always a source of inspiration. As a company, we empower and invest in communities throughout the year. Nelson Mandela Day is a reminder of why we constantly need to uplift others,” he explained.

BET Software was part of the global movement on Mandela Day, to build stronger communities through collective action.



