The rise and rise of BET Software

BET Software has grown from a start-up that originated as a small department within Hollywoodbets. The team initially consisted of a few developers who had a vision and were determined to execute it. Their trailblazing approach saw them build a cutting-edge betting software system for South Africa's leading bookmaker. When this software development department outgrew its commercial parent, it left the nest. This enabled BET Software to become the innovative, stand-alone software development house it is today.

Michael Collins, general manager at BET Software

Apart from being one of the largest, most diverse betting software providers in sub-Saharan Africa, providing reliable and user-friendly betting software on a global scale, what else does BET Software attribute to its growth?

At the helm of BET Software’s progress, and steering this ship, is general manager, Michael Collins. Under his leadership, BET Software has expanded in South Africa with offices in Cape Town, Johannesburg, East London and Durban. The company also has an African and international footprint.

It’s a significant time to be part of the BET team, as we continue steadily on this upward trajectory.

Collins says: “Last year, BET Software was shortlisted for the SBWA (Sports Betting West Africa) Sports Betting Provider Award 2022. This is an award that pays tribute to the best sports betting provider of 2021/2022, with a focus on originality, overall innovative thinking and commercial success. I believe BET Software is capable of rivalling the very best around the world.”

The pandemic saw stagnation bring many companies to their knees. Post-pandemic, the tech space continues to highlight why adaptability in this sector is crucial for success.

As futurists predict the trends that will mould, influence and take over the tech industry in 2023, why is development at the forefront for BET Software?

Collins explains: “Growth is part of our mandate. It’s a significant time to be part of the BET team, as we continue steadily on this upward trajectory.”

BET Software is built on a foundation of values. It is a story of how preparing for tomorrow starts years prior, and that the future is happening now. It is also a lesson in the importance of evolving, that teamwork really does make the dream work, and that people matter.



