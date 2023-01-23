Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

AICPA & CIMAInsight SurveyMiWayEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Markets & Investment News South Africa

Finance trends

Advertising trends

CRM, CX, UX trends

Digital trends

Marketing trends

Media trends

PR & Communications trends

Youth Marketing trends

Agriculture trends

Automotive trends

Construction & Engineering trends

Education trends

Energy & Mining trends

Entrepreneurship trends

ESG & Sustainability trends

Healthcare trends

HR & Management trends

ICT trends

Legal trends

Lifestyle trends

Logistics & Transport trends

Property trends

Retail trends

Tourism & Travel trends

More Articles

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Dollar on the back foot as China recovery hopes rise

23 Jan 2023
Andre CilliersBy: Andre Cilliers
The dollar has started the new trading week on the back foot as market optimism over a bounce in the Chinese economy grows. The greenback is also under pressure from the current impasse between the Democrats and the Republicans over the raising of the debt ceiling in the US and ahead of Thursday's Q4 GDP number.
Source:
Source: Pixabay

Last week, US government debt hit $31.4tn, and without an agreement to raise the debt ceiling, we could see a shutdown of the US government.

The DXY index is down at 101.73 this morning, with the dollar trading at 1.0895 against the euro, 1.2415 against the pound, and at 129.90 against the yen. Volumes in Asia are very thin due to the Chinese Lunar New Year holidays.

The rand is trading unchanged at R17.11 this morning after having recovered from an intraday worst level of 17.35 late on Friday.

Precious metals ended slightly weaker on Friday and are trading relatively flat this morning. Gold is currently at $1,924, Platinum is at $1,042, and Palladium is at $1,735. Brent crude is holding on to Friday's gains and currently sits at $87.60, while WTI is at $82.70.

NextOptions
Andre Cilliers
Andre Cilliers' articles

About Andre Cilliers

Andre is the Currency Risk Strategist at TreasuryONE. Andre's career in treasury spans more than 30 years. He has gained his extensive currency risk experience in both the banking and corporate arena. Before joining TreasuryONE, Andre headed up the treasury department for a Tier One German international bank in South Africa.
Read more: Andre Cilliers, yuan

Related

Source: Reuters.
Bank of Japan disappoints markets18 Jan 2023
Source:
Sentiment towards EMs improved13 Jan 2023
Source:
Projections for 2024 point to marked increase in demand for Brent crude oil12 Jan 2023
Source:
Robust US jobs data pushed the dollar stronger6 Jan 2023
Source: JSE.
FOMC minutes put the brakes on the rand5 Jan 2023
Source:
Covid spike in China sours risk sentiment21 Nov 2022
Source:
More pain likely in store for consumers31 Oct 2022
Source: Reuters.
Markets start the new week on a positive note17 Oct 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz