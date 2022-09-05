Industries

5 Sep 2022
Issued by: Broad Media
Daily Investor is South Africa's premier investment news and analysis platform, and has attracted over 100,000 South African fund managers, analysts, and investors to its site.
Daily Investor - South Africa's premier site for fund managers, analysts, and investors

Daily Investor is an investment news and analysis publication launched by Broad Media on 1 August 2022.

It has had an incredible start to its journey of shaping the minds and portfolios of the country’s fund managers, analysts, and investors – attracting over 100,000 users to its platform in its first month.

Daily Investor provides South Africa’s investment community with the latest news, investing insights, and financial data, along with a fresh perspective on large, medium, and small-cap companies listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE). This is complemented by coverage of international stocks – particularly US equities – and insights into macroeconomic events which influence the markets.

Daily Investor also runs regular features on its site, including stock picks from experts and performance tracking of prominent analysts and investors.

Reaching the top

Readership and engagement figures from its first month show there is a huge demand from South Africa’s investment community for what Daily Investor offers.

In the first month, Daily Investor recorded an exceptional performance:

  • 110,000 South African fund managers, analysts, and retail investors visited the publication.
  • 11,000 investors signed up for the Daily Investor newsletter.
  • 6,300 South African investors created personal accounts on Daily Investor.
  • Daily Investor’s social media channels reached over 500,000 South Africans.

September has started even stronger, with Daily Investor set to reach over 200,000 South African fund managers, analysts, and investors this month.

To find out more about Daily Investor – click here to visit the site.

Broad Media
Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.

