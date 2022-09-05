Industries

    PalmPay celebrates anniversary with giveaways

    5 Sep 2022
    PalmPay has announced the launch of "PalmPay Anniversary Gold Rush", a 35-day campaign offering all the users who participate in the in-app Gold Rush game the opportunity to share a massive N300 million cash giveaway.
    Source: Supplied.
    Source: Supplied.

    The celebration also marks PalmPay reaching the milestone of 10 million users in Nigeria as of July 2022.

    The anniversary campaign will run from Monday, 5 September, to Monday, 10 October, and will give substantial cash rewards and coupons in the app as a way of saying thanks to PalmPay's users.

    The PalmPay app is an intuitive digital wallet offering users money transfers and bill payments.

    Leading up to the PalmPay anniversary 2022, users are invited to join the “PalmPay Gold Rush” and unlock millions of coupons, earn free data, and share N300 million cash rewards.

    Users can save money and get huge offers by using a large number of coupons when making money transfers, topping up airtime, and paying for electricity, TVs, and other services available on the PalmPay app.

    In addition, there are more chances to join the Gold Rush game and win larger cash rewards by completing daily tasks, such as qualifying money transfers, bill payments or team battles. All participants in the team battles game can play solo or share and engage in 2v2 or 3v3 battles with friends to win extra rewards from 8am to 8pm during the campaign period.

    Chika Nwosu, managing director of PalmPay Nigeria, said: “PalmPay set out on a journey to make digital payments fast, safe and reliable for people in Africa. The achievement of reaching 10 million users is amazing, and there is no better way to celebrate this than the launch of the PalmPay Gold Rush anniversary campaign.

    "This campaign is PalmPay's opportunity to give back to our users with the opportunity to receive cash rewards and exclusive discounts while transferring money and paying what they want."

