Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Youth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeAfrica MonthMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Xapo BankAICPA & CIMASAICABinanceGreenCapeEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Accounting & Auditing Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Finance jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


AICPA & CIMA celebrate the next generation of accounting and finance leaders in Zambia

12 Jun 2023
Issued by: AICPA & CIMA
Over 70 CGMA candidates celebrated completing their CGMA exams.
AICPA & CIMA celebrate the next generation of accounting and finance leaders in Zambia

AICPA & CIMA, together as the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, awarded over 70 accounting and finance professionals in Zambia with their ACMA certificates and their Chartered Global Management Accountants (CGMA) designation at their awards and member recognition ceremony held recently in Lusaka.

Gordian Bowa, ACMA, CGMA, country director for Zambia, Zimbabwe, and Malawi at AICPA & CIMA, said: “Awards and graduation ceremonies are very important to us at AICPA & CIMA, it gives me pleasure to see our candidates being acknowledged and celebrated for their achievements. I am proud to observe a new group of future finance leaders being awarded with their CGMA designation, this is a defining moment for their lives. The CGMA is a globally recognised designation and a career passport that opens many doors, I am certain that our candidates will make the most of the opportunities that come with holding this respected and trusted title.”

Tariro Mutizwa, ACMA, CGMA, regional vice president, Africa at AICPA & CIMA, commented: “In today’s business world, organisations need financially literate, digitally, and commercially savvy finance professionals who understand what data matters, know how to drive growth, and be able to provide business partners with recommendations and solutions. Becoming CGMA designation holders underscores our candidates’ extensive understanding of business operations, management, and strategy – all of which are critical to drive strong business performance and long-term value creation. Because of this unique skillset, CGMA designation holders’ career opportunities are infinite, going well beyond accounting and finance.”

NextOptions
AICPA & CIMA
The Association of International Certified Professional Accountants® (the Association), representing AICPA® & CIMA®, advances the global accounting and finance profession through its work on behalf of 689,000 AICPA and CIMA members, candidates and engaged professionals in 196 countries and territories.
Read more: CGMA, AICPA & CIMA



Related

AICPA & CIMA offer new learning tools to help finance professionals close the skills gap
AICPA & CIMAAICPA & CIMA offer new learning tools to help finance professionals close the skills gap10 May 2023
AICPA & CIMA and Saïd Business School partner to improve sustainable accounting across the world
AICPA & CIMAAICPA & CIMA and Saïd Business School partner to improve sustainable accounting across the world7 Mar 2023
AICPA & CIMA launch new certificate to help address ESG concerns in Africa
AICPA & CIMAAICPA & CIMA launch new certificate to help address ESG concerns in Africa18 Jan 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz