AICPA & CIMA celebrate the next generation of accounting and finance leaders in Zambia

Over 70 CGMA candidates celebrated completing their CGMA exams.

AICPA & CIMA, together as the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, awarded over 70 accounting and finance professionals in Zambia with their ACMA certificates and their Chartered Global Management Accountants (CGMA) designation at their awards and member recognition ceremony held recently in Lusaka.

Gordian Bowa, ACMA, CGMA, country director for Zambia, Zimbabwe, and Malawi at AICPA & CIMA, said: “Awards and graduation ceremonies are very important to us at AICPA & CIMA, it gives me pleasure to see our candidates being acknowledged and celebrated for their achievements. I am proud to observe a new group of future finance leaders being awarded with their CGMA designation, this is a defining moment for their lives. The CGMA is a globally recognised designation and a career passport that opens many doors, I am certain that our candidates will make the most of the opportunities that come with holding this respected and trusted title.”

Tariro Mutizwa, ACMA, CGMA, regional vice president, Africa at AICPA & CIMA, commented: “In today’s business world, organisations need financially literate, digitally, and commercially savvy finance professionals who understand what data matters, know how to drive growth, and be able to provide business partners with recommendations and solutions. Becoming CGMA designation holders underscores our candidates’ extensive understanding of business operations, management, and strategy – all of which are critical to drive strong business performance and long-term value creation. Because of this unique skillset, CGMA designation holders’ career opportunities are infinite, going well beyond accounting and finance.”



